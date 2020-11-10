Against Schäuble’s order: AfD across the board complains against the use of masks in the Bundestag – politics

Members of the AfD Bundestag and their staff are broadly complaining about the mask requirement in parliament. The Federal Constitutional Court confirmed at Tagesspiegel on Monday evening that 19 members of the party had filed a lawsuit in Karlsruhe, citing their rights protected by the Basic Law (Az .: 2 BvE 10/20). It is directed against the general decision of the President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). However, it may still be some time before a decision is made, for which the Court’s Second Senate is responsible. According to the court spokesman, the politicians have not requested a temporary injunction.

For the Berlin courts, it could go faster: according to information from Tagesspiegel, employees of the AfD group have also filed a lawsuit here and at the same time are conducting an urgent procedure to speed up the drop of Schäubles’ order.

The mask can be removed from the desk

The mask requirement ordered by Schäuble has been in effect since October 6 this year. Since then, mouth and nose protection must be worn in all buildings of the Bundestag, including in the plenary hall. However, MEPs can remove them if they are seated in plenary and meeting rooms or standing by the lectern. The regulation has consequences for the employees of the Bundestag administration, as well as employees of the parliamentary group and members of parliament.

Several AfD MPs demonstratively disobeyed this rule and entered the plenary room without masks. The AfD states that Schäuble has house rights in the Bundestag. However, this does not apply to the issue of the clothing in which the MPs exercise their mandate. His general decree also unjustifiably goes against the rights of MPs. In addition, there is no scientific basis for wearing a mask. Schäuble was also unable to demonstrate that there is a particularly high risk of infection in the Bundestag that justifies a mask requirement. Polemically, the mask was also called the “burqa”.

The AfD MPs had sent Schäuble a “warning”, but the latter had rejected it and linked it to the comment that it was not a remedy. Instead, those affected should apply to the administrative court.