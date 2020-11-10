Governmental bribery allegations: Peruvian parliament removes President Vizcarra from office

In the midst of the corona crisis, the Peruvian parliament has removed President Martín Vizcarra from office by a clear majority. In the vote on Monday in Lima, 105 congressmen voted to oust the head of state “for permanent moral incompetence.” 19 were against and four parliamentarians abstained. 87 votes were needed to remove Vizcarra.

Vizcarra said he left the government palace without agreeing to Parliament’s decision. Parliament Speaker Manuel Merino is expected to take over the country’s presidency in July. The political crisis is shaking Peru as the country is badly hit by the corona pandemic.

Vizcarra has been accused of taking bribes from a construction company in the amount of 2.3 million soles (€ 546,000) during his tenure as governor of the Moquegua region from 2011 to 2014. The head of state again dismissed the charges as “baseless” and ” false”. Deposition should not be used “as a political weapon”.

Until a few days ago, it seemed that not enough votes would pull Vizcarra’s removal. But the tide began to turn after uncompromising news of the corruption allegations was released – exchanged between the president and former Agriculture Minister José Hernández. In addition, Vizcarra has raised some MPs against him because he recalled in his defense speech on Monday that 68 of them were also under investigation. “Do you have to give up your offices too?” He asked.

It was not until mid-September that Vizcarra survived the impeachment process in Congress. At the time, Vizcarra was accused of forcing employees to make coordinated statements in a parliamentary investigation. The case involved controversial contracts with a singer worth $ 50,000. The relatively unknown artist is said to have taught motivational courses to employees of the Ministry of Culture several times, although he lacked the qualifications.

Peru has been hit hard by the corona pandemic. With about 925,000 infections, the Andes country is twelfth worldwide. Nearly 35,000 patients have already died of Covid-19. Vizcarra had only replaced the prime minister and several other ministers in mid-July after the country’s high number of corona cases and the economic crisis diminished his popularity.

The non-party politician moved to the top of the state in 2018 after his predecessor Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned on corruption charges. During his tenure, Vizcarra clashed with Congress repeatedly. Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for April in the South American country. (dpa)