Apple AirTags: A photo would reveal an accessory

A photo would not give an overview of the AirTags, but rather an accessory part of the AirTags. It appears to be a product that we’ll be putting Apple’s object tracker in. The mention “Designed by Apple in California” is on the accessories.

The photo is from Leaker Fudge (@choco_bit). He notes that the product in the picture looks very similar to an accessory from an AirTags patent. However, he emphasizes that the information has yet to be absorbed with a grain of salt. “Something similar can easily be reproduced in China,” the leaker rightly emphasizes. At least that gives some insight.

Possibly AirTag accessories in saddle brown.

Looks very similar to this previously filed patent, but take it with some salt as something similar is easily reproducible in China. pic.twitter.com/HHRi2p4Cyu

– Fudge (@choco_bit) November 9, 2020

AirTags are object trackers in a round format. It will be possible to place them anywhere to have the location of a product. This is determined in the Find Apple application on iOS or macOS. For example, it can be interesting to put an AirTag in your wallet. In the event of loss or theft, we can determine the exact location.

3D rendering of AirTags

When will we see the AirTags? Apple is giving a keynote tonight, but the star of the night will be the Mac. The representation of the object tracker is therefore currently uncertain. However, the discontinuation of an accessory could soon signal availability.