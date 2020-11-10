Defeat to Prime Minister Johnson: House of Lords votes against controversial internal market legislation

The UK’s House of Lords has again expressed clear disapproval of the controversial internal market law that the government seeks to reverse the current Brexit deal. The House of Lords voted by an overwhelming majority against the decisive clauses on Monday evening in London, with 433 votes to 165 in the first vote. Prime Minister Boris Johnson must now decide whether to follow the vote of the Lords of the House of Lords.

A first vote on the law in October was also clear. Several MPs argued that the law would endanger peace in Northern Ireland and damage Britain’s international standing in the world.

With the law, Prime Minister Johnson’s government wants to undermine parts of the already valid exit agreement between London and the EU. This was met with strong protests from the opposition and the European Union. They accused Johnson of breaking the law and initiating proceedings for violating the EU Withdrawal Treaty.

Many of Johnson’s critics are in the House of Lords. However, the MPs in the House of Representatives had voted in favor of the law by a clear majority. Now there is a kind of political ping-pong game between the downstairs and upstairs apartment. The government said on Monday that the law would be amended accordingly following changes in the Senate.

Concerns about the Northern Ireland conflict

The law could overturn special rules for Northern Ireland in the Brexit agreement, which should prevent a hard border with the EU state of Ireland and new hostilities there. Johnson speaks of a necessary “safety net” – even after the US elections.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer urged Johnson to defuse the law after the victory of American Democrat Joe Biden. “Soon we will have a president in the Oval Office who is a passionate advocate of the Good Friday Agreement,” the Labor Party leader wrote in a guest post for the Guardian.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement brought an end to the decades-long and bloody conflict in Northern Ireland. “Like governments around the world, he will disapprove of our prime minister continuing to undermine this agreement.” US President-elect Biden has Irish roots: his great-great grandfather emigrated from Ireland to the US.

The Brexit transition phase will end around the turn of the year, in which everything has largely remained the same. London and Brussels are currently still struggling with a 2021 trade pact. Without a contract, there are tariffs and other trade obstacles. (dpa)