MagSafe Duo charger: FCC green light for sale

The US regulatory authority FCC has given Apple approval for the MagSafe Duo charger. The iPhone manufacturer can now sell these accessories. It can fall anytime.

The FCC documentation indicates that the charger provides two coils numbered A2458. The kit also includes pictures, user manuals, and RF exposure reports.

Apple announced its MagSafe and MagSafe Duo chargers at the iPhone 12 keynote last month. With the accessory, two products can be charged at the same time. There is a “standard” slot for an iPhone or other device. Then there is a slot for the Apple Watch.

The MagSafe Duo charger will be available soon as advertised on the Apple Online Store. The price is 149 euros. And again we need to add the power supply, which is fine. Apple sells its 20 W power adapter for 25 euros.

In addition to testing the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max yesterday, there were some issues with the MagSafe Duo charger. The returns from the press aren’t terrible. The quality of the product is considered average (especially for the price) and the accessories do not stay on the table. In other words, the charger is included when you put the iPhone on it.