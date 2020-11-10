Europe will raise its GAFA tax “if the United States does not return to the negotiating table”

While the United States decided to leave the OECD in September 2020, Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, reiterates that Europe will collect its GAFA tax if the country does not return to the negotiating table. Europeans leave Americans until June to make a decision.

Will the negotiations take place with or without the United States?

By October 2020, negotiations between the OECD members had collapsed. The 137 member countries had gathered to try to push the project of a tax on the digital giants, but by the end of that day no agreement had been reached. A failure that can be explained for two main reasons: the Covid-19 pandemic, which apparently slowed the discussions, and the United States’ decision to no longer participate in the discussions. Let’s hope things change after Joe Biden is elected.

In the same category

For Bruno Le Maire the GAFA are “the opponents of the states”.

On Monday November 9th, Thierry Breton told France Inter: “Even if the United States left the OECD in early September, it is a negotiation, it can return. We gave until June to finalize these negotiations. If all other countries ever agree, but the United States does not return to the negotiating table, Europe will take its responsibility and we will collect a tax. “It’s crystal clear. Whatever happens, a decision will be made with or without the United States.

The GAFA tax is obviously one of the greatest challenges currently facing the OECD. This famous measure aims to tax the digital giants under the Digital Service Act (DSA). Defending this device, Thierry Breton insisted on Monday on Léa Salamé’s microphone that: “The DSA must allow us to organize and regulate the information space where a lot of activities take place. It is all this digital space where the GAFAs are very important elements, but it’s not just them. “

A tax, but not only

If there is indeed a control component, the idea is also to organize negotiations on this “lawless” zone in order to also limit the spread of fake news or control abuses on social networks. We think, for example, of the anti-vaccine groups that are proliferating on Facebook. In this regard, the social media giant decided a few days ago to ban anti-vaccine ads. A first step in the right direction.

We are also thinking of content related to terrorism. Following the murder of Samuel Paty, President Macron called for a law to be passed at European level to force moderators to remove terrorist content within an hour. A law similar to the one passed by the National Assembly on May 13th to limit online hatred.

Thierry Breton concludes with the words: “America now has a new face and in this context we perceive the new relationship with the new Biden administration. The United States will obviously continue to defend its interests. We are more convinced than ever that we are alone now to manage and take control of our destiny. “