Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night: The Castlevania-esque has a release date for iOS (trailer + preview)

The Castlevania-like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which has plagued consoles and the PC for many months, finally has a mobile release date. The studio’s game will be available in the App Store on December 4th at a price of 10.49 euros. The game can also be pre-ordered at this address. Keep in mind that Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is an action platformer similar to Konami’s famous Castlevania. These similarities are all the more evident now that the game is part of the same lore as Castlevania. In addition, “Bloodstained is produced by the former Konami producer Koji Igarashi, who worked on the mythical series from 1997 (Symphony of the Night) to 2008 (Order of Ecclesia)” (source Wiki). We therefore naturally find the combination of “Gothic environments + rather difficult combat”, which requires precision and skill. The trailer for the mobile version shows an extremely faithful adaptation. Yum!

In addition, you need to know more about it.