Zoom, Netflix and Amazon go public

Companies that benefit from physical distancing to counter the spread of the coronavirus have just fallen significantly on the stock market, reports CNBC. Challenged the announcement of an effective vaccine by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

Companies that have taken advantage of social distancing

The Covid-19 pandemic has literally turned consumer behavior on its head. Indeed, since the beginning of the year, the population has been encouraged to stay at home to limit contamination and, of course, this benefits many digital businesses. So much so that their equity stakes have skyrocketed in the past few months.

In the same category

Europe will raise its GAFA tax “if the United States does not return to the negotiating table”

For example, the American company Teladoc, which specializes in telemedicine, was + 146.2% before Monday, November 9, 2020. The Zoom video conferencing platform, which also quadrupled its revenue, grew 635%. since the beginning of this year. Amazon and Netflix, meanwhile, were + 79.2% and + 59.1%, respectively, while the e-commerce platform Shopify was + 162.8%.

Only that was before …

However, Pfizer’s announcement on Monday upset the stock market. In fact, in collaboration with the German biotechnology company BioNTech, the pharmaceutical company has developed a vaccine that is 90% effective in an advanced phase. For comparison: Influenza vaccines are usually differently effective depending on the year and are estimated at 30 to 60%. Anthony Fauci, a renowned American epidemiologist, had since said that a vaccine with an effectiveness of 50 to 60% would be acceptable. For their part, scientists were hoping for 75% effectiveness for their antidote …

Unsurprisingly, this statement has hit companies that benefit from containment efforts around the world. Since then, Teladoc is down 13.7%, Shopify is down 13.6% and Zoom is down 17.4%. Netflix is ​​also down 8.6%, as is Amazon. Jeff Bezos’ company fell 5.1%.

When those listed on the stock exchange are in trouble, others benefit. Banks Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, cruise lines Carnivol Corp., Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean, and American Airlines saw increases of more than 10%, and up to 39.3%% for Norwegian Cruise Line.