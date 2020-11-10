Netflix is ​​relying on Asia to fuel its growth

Netflix last month announced third quarter 2020 results that are below its growth targets. In this assessment, other information discovered by CNBC went unnoticed: the ambitions of the streaming platform for the Asia-Pacific region.

Asia, a potential market for Netflix

The world’s most popular streaming platform is envious of Asia (or APAC for the Asia-Pacific region in the company’s language), where it’s been around since 2016. Balance for balance, this strategy bears fruit. After a 148% increase in subscribers across the continent in late 2019, Netflix’s latest quarterly report for October 2020 shows that almost half of new paying subscribers are from Asia despite the ban on companies based in China.

Tony Zameckowski, APAC vice president of business development at Netflix, made no secret of it in the interview he gave to CNBC: “Markets like Japan, (South) Korea, India Indonesia is certainly a market in which we see significant potential and we will continue to invest in these markets. “

The company’s know-how: investing in licenses and exclusive productions

To establish itself successfully in this market, Netflix has done everything it can: adapt to local market conditions. Logically, this happens by offering subtitles, interfaces and dubbing in Asian, Hindi, Malay, Korean, Japanese and Indonesian languages.

Once that base is in place, the rest of the strategy will be known in Europe, where the platform is very well established. It is necessary to expand their content by purchasing licenses and creating original content. In Southeast Asia, Netflix has doubled its content catalog almost every year since 2016, and 500 new titles are expected to appear in 2020. In South Korea alone, which had 3.3 million paying subscribers at the end of September, the company has invested, co-produced and financed projects worth almost 600 million euros since 2015. It has published 200 original titles in Southeast Asia, including 70 South Korean stocks and animated titles.

The other hub of Netflix in the APAC region is India which, along with Bollywood, produces as many or more films as Hollywood. Between 2019 and 2020, around forty items of content were stamped with Netflix, which corresponds to an investment of around 340 million euros. The company’s goal is to soon reach 4.6 million subscribers locally.

A local offer adapted to the specifics of the market

In capturing the Asian market and especially the Indian market, the second largest country in the world in terms of number of Internet users with 570 million subscribers, Netflix relies on its commercial know-how beyond its content. Tony Zameckowski speaks best about it: “The other thing we have done over the past four years is to realize that this region is mobile first, which is very different from any other part of the world. “.

The company offers a subscription specifically for mobile devices in India, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand for an average of around 4.20 euros per month. In 2019, Netflix teamed up with a local giant who was used to working with American companies, Jio, to offer a package with Netflix for $ 2.27 per month.

Netflix is ​​still a long way from realizing its potential in Asia, as Tony Zameckzkowski explains: “We are still at the beginning of our journey.” The platform was, however, able to place its farmers in the rapidly increasing competition. The Asian market is the most important market for streaming platforms. It’s up to Netflix to leverage its expertise to maintain its position as the world leader in streaming.