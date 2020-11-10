Electromobility: in case of emergency energy – real estate – economy

The next quarter will slowly pick up speed with electromobility. A residential area with up to 750 private and public charging stations is being built in Hanau, Hanseatic. It’s nice when something like this can be planned as a new building. The creators talk about the implementation of a two-stage charging and energy management system (LLEMS), which is to prevent network congestion by controlling charging at various points in the neighborhood. One looks at Berlin in horror. Fuses are still blowing in the city. Where should charging stations actually come from, when – as suggested by Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) – electric and hybrid vehicles should be financed longer and with more funding than before?

Orders from the relevant manufacturers of these vehicles are already well filled in the electric and hybrid propulsion sector and are benefiting from the increased subsidies already provided in the summer. In October, a record 32,324 applications for funding were recorded in Germany – three times as many as a year ago. 23,158 new electric cars were registered, which means that every twelfth registration of a new vehicle had only an electric motor. State subsidies are generally limited to cars with alternative propulsion. For example, according to the previous concept, clean e-cars are funded with 9,000 euros – the federal government pays 6,000 euros, the rest manufacturers. From mid-November, buyers can use federal and state programs simultaneously.

The charging grid anchored on a public street will soon be too small to supply these vehicles with electricity. In October, there were already 13 users at the charging point, VDA President Hildegard Müller said on Monday evening at a video conference of the International Club of Frankfurt Business Journalists. “My main problem is that the expansion of the charging infrastructure will not continue,” the head of the VDA warned once again. The ratio of users to charging points should not exceed ten. The European Commission also recommends this quota so that there are no long waiting times at charging stations. In order for the federal government’s goal to have one million public charging stations in the country by 2030, it would have to operate every week in 2000 – ten times as much as last time, Müller explained. Joint efforts are needed: “Politicians, the energy and housing sectors, and the automotive industry must join forces here and resolutely accelerate the development of charging infrastructure,” she added. 80 percent of electronic cars are currently on the road in only six EU countries. The European Commission must work with the Member States to draw up action plans for the development of charging infrastructure.

The German legislator is also aware of this and has transferred this infrastructure burden – again – to homeowners.

Under the Apartment Modernization Act (WEMoG), which amends the old Apartment Ownership Act (WEGesetz), homeowners and tenants will in future be entitled to install a charging station for electric vehicles in an underground garage or on the property at their own expense. WEMoG will enter into force on 1 December. Time to review:

What costs can be expected to install a charging station?

The cost is around 3,000 to 4,000 euros per charging station, says Per Pöhl, one of the three CEOs of NWG Power (Hamburg). The company offers complete solutions from a single source, including installation, operation and invoicing. According to Pöhl, the price is strongly dependent on the subdistribution located in the property. The age of energy subdistribution also often plays a major role. “In general, installation costs are about 50 percent and the actual wallbox / charging station is 50 percent.”

Is there any government funding?

Applications can be submitted to KfW (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau) from 24 November 2020. Each brand new e-charging station is to be financed at € 900 – more than half of the total cost according to KfW’s model calculation. One assumption: however, electricity can only come from renewable energies. The Ministry of Transport recently announced that it will release 200 million euros to support private charging stations. Individuals, homeowners’ associations, housing associations, housing associations and developers are eligible to apply. Local authorities, legally dependent companies owned by local authorities, municipal associations, special-purpose associations and churches cannot apply.

Where is the charging station ideally installed?

In today’s design of new buildings, much more attention needs to be paid to the fact that wallboxes will be moved to underground garages in the future. To this end, the requirements for the possible extension of the sub-distribution should already be taken into account in the new buildings and, if necessary, cable ducts should be planned. The place should always be in close proximity to the connection to the house, it is usually indicated in the underground car park.

Can owners and tenants take matters into their own hands?

No! You have the legal right to install. However, the planned construction work has yet to go through a meeting of apartment owners, which will vote on it by a simple majority in the future. According to the Association for Housing in Real Estate (WiE), the reform affects about ten million owners. The home community can determine the implementation of the system and structural details, says Gabriele Heinrich, a member of the WiE Executive Board: “Homeowners can also decide that the homeowners’ association will carry out the construction at the expense of the homeowner willing to build.”

When does the community pay to install a charging station, who uses it?

“The person voting for the measure is in principle obliged to pay the costs,” says Julia Wagner, legal adviser to the owners’ association Haus & Grund Germany: Only owners who vote for the measure and pay accordingly are entitled to use it. “All landlords must pay only if more than two-thirds of the owners, representing 50% of the co-ownership, have voted in favor of the measure, or if the costs of the measure are amortized within a reasonable time.” , the costs are borne only by the person who requested the installation of the system or was allowed to install it – only they then deserve an advantage. Gabriele Heinrich recommends that electricity costs be charged separately – that the owner of the charge not be “charged” at the expense of the community.

How useful is a common project for all homeowners?

This can be very useful – also with regard to technical compatibility. “Owners should ask themselves whether a joint decision will be made for the installation, where everyone who agrees to the installation will pay, or whether the individual owner (possibly together with others) will carry out the renovation as his own project, and therefore at his own expense.” , advises Wagner. From a purely technical point of view, then, naturally, questions arise as to whether the home network is sufficient B. also to supply fast charging stations, how many charging stations can generally be connected before the home network needs to be expanded, or whether the road network is even sufficiently designed for electric charging stations.

Who pays what when new owners are added?

How will the subsequent costs be borne and distributed if the owner later from. B. wants to participate in the already installed charging infrastructure, the legislator tried to regulate again in § 21 par. 3 WEMoG. “A homeowner who is not authorized to use – in this case to use the charging infrastructure – may request to be allowed to do so at his own discretion in exchange for adequate compensation,” explains the legal basis of the owners’ representative, Haus & Grund Germany. It becomes especially interesting when, for example, five owners have built a common facility and three more are added, adds Gabriele Heinrich. “Then they should have the right to share.” You must contribute to subsequent costs and pay value compensation for previous investments. The question is how this can be calculated. “If the system is no longer enough, the new installation must be transferred to all old and new owners. “In the worst case, you need to expand your home network,” says Wagner. The expansion must then – by example – be paid for by all eight. Technical requirements and feasibility should therefore be checked by a qualified specialist company.

Who pays for maintenance, upkeep and replacement?

Maintenance and care costs must be paid by those who want the system. The tenant or owner who wanted the station must also remove it, or his successor if the system needs to be expanded or replaced. If a structural change has been decided or permitted, it will last regardless of whether the owner changes or not. In this respect, the installation depends on private ownership, explains Haus & Grund Wagner, a consultant. The e-charging station should also be reported to the apartment building insurance. With regard to fire protection, Wohnen im Eigen recommends an expert opinion on any safety measures that may be required.

Apart from the owners’ association, who can help and advise in case of doubt?

“We are not lawyers and unfortunately we are not allowed to provide legal advice,” says Per Pöhl of NWG Power. Specialized lawyers and tax advisors are also in demand here. In particular, tax law can be a challenge when it comes to electric charging stations for property management companies.