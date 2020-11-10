Apple fires Pegatron for labor conditions

Pegatron, a Taiwanese electronic parts manufacturer and assembly company, was detained by Apple for student night work. “Pegatron has misclassified student employees in its program and forged documents to cover up violations of our Code, including allowing students to work nights and / or overtime and, in some cases, perform work unrelated to their specialty have to do, ”explained the apple brand in a statement from Bloomberg.

Given the failure to comply with the Code of Conduct, which specifically includes a ban on night shifts for students, Apple is suspending all new activities until Pegatron takes corrective action. “Upon announcing this non-compliant practice, we immediately removed the students from production lines and worked with our customers and third-party experts to arrange for them to return home or school with adequate compensation, as well as all necessary support and care “Pegatron said in a statement. In addition, according to a Pegatron spokesman, corrective actions are already being considered: “We are working on the corrective actions and are confident we will implement them soon.”

In 2013, Pegatron was recognized by the non-governmental organization China Labor Watch for unpaid overtime and underpaid student workers in a factory in Shanghai.

Pegatron is currently producing parts for the iPhone 5G. This contract will not be affected as it was made before Apple was accused. In addition, the two companies are currently working on installing the iPhone assembly outside of China. “Pegatron’s current iPhone business is not expected to be affected. However, it is likely that next year Pegatron will lose some orders for new Apple devices to Luxshare, which is slated to become the new iPhone assembler in 2021, ”said Jeff Pu, an analyst at GF Securities.

The Chinese Luxshare is one of the competitors of Pegatron or Foxconn, another subcontractor of Apple, which made headlines in 2010 for 18 suicides of workers aged 17-25. Here, too, the working conditions are called into question: large production quotas, high production rates, unpaid meetings, a lot of overtime, alternating day and night plans, a ban on absence – also because of illness. -, abuse, rooms of 10m2. In response, Foxconn had installed a net under the windows of the apartments where its employees lived to prevent them from committing suicide. If the problem repeats itself in 2017 with the exploitation of students, it may be that its source is not the subcontractors who bow to market prices, but the pricing policy, which includes labor costs. -Work often incompatible with decent working conditions. It therefore remains to be seen what corrective action Pegatron will take and what treatment Luxshare will provide to its employees.