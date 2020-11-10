No Facebook and Google apps on Apple Silicon Macs?

The information is not yet confirmed, but it could be bomb-like. If we are to believe the good sources of the 9to5Mac website, Google and Facebook have refused to submit their apps on the next Macs with Apple Silicon processors. A priori, the iOS apps de facto work on the Mac Apple Silicon (via the Mac App Store), but the studios or developers can still block the port on the Mac. In addition to Facebook and Google, Disney + and Amazon Prime have not yet confirmed the move to Mac Silicon (however, it is unlikely that the blocking in these two cases is “political”). What is more surprising, however, is that the studio behind Real Racing 3 also refused to switch to Mac.

Of course, the services of Facebook and Google on the new Macs always remain accessible through the web browser, but many apps are more convenient to use than the web versions of these services. Why such a blockade on the part of the two GAFAs? Perhaps quite simply to ensure a certain volume of views on the banner ads that feature some of their services. In fact, Apple limits and controls the use of advertising in iOS apps, restrictions that are already weighing on app advertising revenue. Google and Facebook obviously don’t want the Mac “ARM” to escape the flood of more or less targeted advertising.