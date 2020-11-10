Criticism of online retailers: EU competition watch dogs accuse Amazon of abusing the power economy

The world’s largest online retailer, Amazon, is violating antitrust laws, according to the EU watchdog. The company has been accused of systematically using non-public trade data from independent retailers for its own retail, the responsible EU Commission announced in Brussels on Tuesday.

According to the office, Amazon now has the opportunity to comment on the objections. If the competition’s watch dogs stuck to their ratings, Amazon could face a billion-dollar fine.

If companies violate EU competition rules, they face a fine of up to ten percent of their annual global sales. Amazon’s revenue in 2019 was approximately $ 280.5 billion.

In July 2019, he launched an EU watchdog to investigate potentially illegal trade practices. In particular, they examine the question of whether the group competes unfairly with other retailers who use its platform.

An appeal to justice

This is possible because Amazon not only sells goods as a retailer, but also makes its website available as a platform for other retailers.

With regard to objections, the European Commission now writes that the results of the investigation have shown that Amazon retail store employees have a very large amount of non-public retailer data that flows directly into automated store systems, where they are aggregated and used to balance end-customer offerings and strategic business decisions from Amazon. This is to the detriment of other sellers in the market.

For example, Amazon could focus its bids on these products in the best-selling category and tailor its bids based on nonpublic data from competing retailers.

“Amazon should not use the data on the activities of independent resellers to its advantage if the company competes with these resellers,” commented Margrethe Vestager, Vice-President of the European Commission. The competitive conditions on the Amazon platform must be fair. (DPA)