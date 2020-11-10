Compal affected by DoppelPaymer ransomware

Apple subcontractor Compal, which assembles some MacBooks, has experienced a ransomware attack. The hackers were able to encrypt the group’s content and used it to steal unprotected data.

Compal was affected by this ransomware attack on Sunday. The hackers are demanding 1,100 Bitcoins from the group, which corresponds to 14.26 million euros. They let it be known that they will give the decryption key when they receive that amount of money.

The ransomware for Compal is called DoppelPaymer. Ransomware is known to target businesses by accessing administrative credentials and using them to distribute over a Windows network. As soon as hackers have access, they activate all the elements required to encrypt computers.

Ironically, Compal denies having experienced a ransomware attack. The group assures us that this is an “anomaly in their office automation system”. He also pointed out that everything is normal at the production level. However, evidence revealed by BleepingComputer in particular shows that it is indeed the DoppelPaymer ransomware.

It is not really known whether the DoppelPaymer ransomware is currently affecting MacBook production. For information, Compal also puts together laptops from other manufacturers. These include HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer.