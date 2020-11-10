Is our electoral system better than that of the US ?: Germany is not a good role model – politics

What an excitement for days. But the American electoral system also takes some getting used to. At least for us who live with proportional representation. However, there is no reason for arrogance. The American system is logical in itself, it is systematically clear. And that’s what matters when it comes to voting rights.

This can no longer be said unconditionally about the current system in Germany. After the reform decided by the Union and the SPD, it cannot be recommended to anyone anymore.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the majority election tradition, the presidential system and a specific understanding of the state have been combined into a whole that rhymes well. In any case, elections by individuals for individual offices always follow the – relative or absolute – majority principle, even in German mayoral elections.

But in the US, there is also the fact that the federal states function as separate constituencies – in all those countries what is typical of majority voting systems, namely the duel, takes place.

Naturally

Whoever wins has the votes. They are classified according to the size of the states, a democratic weight that we have in the Federal Council. The starting conditions are clear and therefore reasonable. That nationally leading candidates could end up losing in terms of individual votes is not a systemic error and not necessarily unjust, but is in the nature of things.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

And here? The mix is ​​less obvious. The Bundestag has no set measure, built into the system is the tendency to inflate it beyond necessity. Seats are shifted between states to maintain national party proportional representation, which is then disrupted by failure to compensate for overhangs – whoever calls this logically and systematically clean cannot be helped.

But proportional representation is better

But despite all the criticisms of the German electoral law, the principle of proportional representation is generally better than that of pure majority voting. However, this has less to do with the question of justice than with the question of what consequences an electoral system can have for a society.

The main difference between the two systems is quite simple: in the majority system, coalitions are usually formed before elections, in the case of proportional representation after the event. This has significant consequences.

In the American system, loads of voters have to form a coalition before the vote to get together to get close to the majority. Because in the majority system there is little competition with a chance of success. So you have to compromise early on, with yourself and with others.

[Mehr zum Thema: Die Macht der Wahlleute – Trump könnte trotz Niederlage im Weißen Haus bleiben]

Based on this pre-election consideration, millions of American citizens voted for Trump without seeing him as particularly likeable or unusually capable. After all, what’s left for moderate Republicans who can’t decide to turn to Joe Biden’s Democrats? Abstention from voting in case of doubt. But then they have even less than if they clenched their teeth for Trump.

Ingestion of toads

The Biden coalition, in turn, narrowly won because the Democratic candidate managed to win over left-wing Democrats who left Hillary Clinton alone in 2016. The prospect of another four years of Trump outweighed the resentment of center politician Biden. So here too it was a matter of swallowing a toad.

Citizens have it easier with proportional representation in the parliamentary system. The offer is wider. You can choose purer. The electoral coalitions that form behind the parties beforehand are more homogeneous. The problem of government formation, usually resolved in the US with elections, moves to parliament. So we delegate the formation of a government, the main consequence of an election, to party elites. These must agree on stable coalitions with a majority.

It depends on the willingness to reach a consensus

There could be problems here – delays like we did in 2017, a long phase of uncertainty like in Belgium, or a complete blockade like at the end of the Weimar Republic. It always depends on the parties’ ability to reach a consensus. When this is the case, radical minorities have a hard time weighing disproportionately, as happens over and over in majority systems. The political center is the measure of all things in countries of proportional representation. It has an integrating and stabilizing effect.

In majority societies, which are often characterized by polarizing either-or constellations and the need to form broad coalitions before elections, there are always critical tests. The necessary integration of the margins in the grand coalitions to get close to the majority is at the expense of the wider center.

Serious peculiarities of the German system

Our system of personalized proportional representation is an attempt to integrate the organizational benefits of majority voting – small constituencies, direct candidates established by the grassroots and broad regional representation. The model found in 1949 worked for a long time, but has serious flaws.

Therefore, the principle of “proportional representation in connection with the election of personnel” does not have to be abandoned. This definition in the electoral law leaves room for a number of reform variants on which the Bundestag as a whole could not agree.

Now it will be interesting to see what the Federal President will do with Groko’s failed reform attempt. Their September electoral law is fraught with constitutional doubts. It is currently being explored at Bellevue Palace.

In a major reform, we can even learn something from the Americans in one respect: their electoral system is understandable, clear, simple, and fits into the federal system of government. It should be the same with us.