India files lawsuit against Google

After the US and then China, Google is now the target of the Indian authorities. The latter actually accuses him of abusing Android’s dominant position to highlight Google Pay in particular.

India Believes Google Has Unfair Practices …

The authority responsible for monitoring unfair practices, the Indian Competition Commission (CCI), has actually initiated legal proceedings against Mountain View after several months of investigations. In the official document, Google is accused of “wrongly prioritizing Google Pay by prominently placing it in the Play Store, Android operating system and Android-based smartphones by moving search results in the Play Store in favor of Google Pay” .

According to the ICC, Google is applying “an unfair and discriminatory condition” that largely affects Google Pay’s competing applications in India. As a reminder, Google Pay is one of the most popular payment services in the South Asian country, where it’s right behind Walmart’s PhonePe. The ICC compares the tech giant’s approach to its sanctioned practices in Europe and also notes:

“Google requires app developers to only use the Play Store payment system and the Google Play in-app billing system to bill users who purchase apps from the Play Store or who purchase goods / services from within an application. In addition, like Apple, Google charges application developers a 30% commission so that they can use the Play Store payment system and the Google Play in-app billing system. “

… and Google defends itself

For its part, Mountain View’s company is defending itself by ensuring that this tax is “market-based, legitimate, and pro-competitive as the service fees allow Google to cover third-party costs and support its important and ongoing investments. In Play, including the vast resources, which it develops for the developers themselves. ”For Google, the highly competitive environment in which it is located in India justifies these practices.

“There are many sales channels for applications on the Android platform. Play isn’t the only app distribution option for Android. Users choose Google Play because we guarantee them a safe and transparent experience. Play’s billing system is fundamental to meeting these user expectations and helps us keep investing in the many critical elements necessary for developer success, ”a company spokesperson told TechCrunch.

A key market

This new setback is likely to be difficult to take for Google, which is heavily burdening the Indian market, and for good reason: Android equips 99% of smartphones in the country. Earlier this year, the web giant invested $ 10 billion in India to develop the digital sector there.

In addition, the company is also being investigated for anti-competitive practices in China, but also in the US, where it will face one of the most important antitrust proceedings in history.