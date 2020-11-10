Over-indebtedness due to Corona: “More serious than the global financial crisis” – the economy

How does it fit together? Germany is suffering from Corona and the number of over-indebted people is falling. For the first time in four years, the over-indebtedness rate – the share of over-indebted people in all adults in Germany – is below ten percent. On Tuesday, the news agency Creditreform stated in its new “Debtor Atlas 2020” that 6.85 million people are currently over-indebted, 69,000 less than a year ago. The over-indebtedness rate fell slightly to 9.87 percent.

Berlin, which has been one of the troubled countries for years, is also showing a slight easing. Over-indebtedness cases fell by 6,000. With 370,000 people affected and an over-indebtedness rate of 12.02 percent, Berlin still has the third worst value after Bremen and Saxony-Anhalt.

Bottom lights: Bremen, Saxony-Anhalt and Berlin. Graphics: dpa

Numbers are not a sign of relaxation

Recovery, although the corona crisis has been firmly in Germany’s control since March: How can it be? This year, up to 700,000 people lost their jobs, 7.3 million German citizens worked or worked part-time, and two million independent and self-employed people are fighting for their existence. According to Creditreform, state aid measures have mitigated the worst social impacts. “The allegedly positive result is not a sign of easing,” warns Patrik-Ludwig Hantzsch, head of economic research. On the contrary: The consequences of the corona crisis will be “more serious than the consequences of the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009,” Hantzsch said.

Personal bankruptcies will increase next year

Credit bureaus and consumer advocates fear that not only over-indebtedness data but also personal bankruptcies will increase next year. The credit agency Crifbürgel expects 100,000 to 110,000 new personal bankruptcies, 65,000 this year. The fact that the number is currently relatively low is also due to the fact that the persons concerned are withholding applications. They want to benefit from a legal reform that, in the future, in the event of personal bankruptcies, will give debtors debt relief after three years, instead of the previous six years. The government’s proposal is currently being discussed in the Bundestag’s Legal Committee. Christoph Zerhusen, a consumer insolvency specialist in North Rhine-Westphalia, the consumer center, therefore expects a sharp increase in personal bankruptcies and an increase in over-indebtedness next year.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier. ]

Politics must help

According to the Finanzwende civic movement, the financial sector is not entirely innocent of this. “Instead of contributing time and time again to over-indebtedness, excessive collection costs, overdrafts and irresponsible lending, it must live up to its social responsibilities, especially in this crisis,” said financial transformation spokesman Julian Merzbacher. Even politicians must finally give a convincing answer to how they want to get over-indebtedness under control. “A dangerous imbalance occurs when billions flow into corporate bailouts during the corona crisis, while the debt is often left alone,” Merzbacher criticized.

The Debtors’ Atlas also warns against the polarization of revenues and assets as a result of the corona pandemic. While high-income people even save more money than usual during the crisis, low-income people have no financial reserves and are already in debt. With the time lag predicted by Creditreform, this will lead to an increase in over-indebtedness.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de]

Not because of retirement: Many seniors can’t pay their bills. Photo: imago / Westend61

One part of the population is already concerned about experts: More and more poor, older people can no longer pay their bills. Over the last twelve months, the number of over-indebted seniors over the age of 70 has increased by 23 percent. The number has more than quadrupled since 2013: for comparison: The total number of all over-indebted people has increased by only four percent over the same period.

Poverty in old age is getting worse

“The phenomenon of old-age poverty is becoming even more important than in previous years,” warns Michael Goy-Yun, CEO of Creditreform Boniversum. While younger people tend to perceive poverty as a temporary phase of their lives, older people often have no prospect of getting rid of it. When they retire, according to the debt atlas, their chances of improving their economic situation will drastically decrease.