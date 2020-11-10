Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead Has A Release Date For iOS (Trailer + Preview)

The Bridge Constructor in “Zombies on his Tail” mode is coming soon to iOS! The famous bridge-building game merges this time with the license The Walking Dead (the series, not the comics), and this time it’s not always about building the strongest bridges. The goal is also to build traps for our zombie friends. Some bridges have to be strong enough for the small band of human survivors to come by … but not too tough for the zombie crowd to collapse either! Gameplay is also evolving, especially with the management of battles.

More seedy than scary to begin with, this Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead could be one of the most successful flavors of the Bridge Constructor franchise. The game will be released on November 19th on all consoles (including the Switch), PC (via Steam) and therefore also on mobile. It is possible to pre-order the game at this address (4.99 euros).