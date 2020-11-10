Singles Day Sale in China: Shopping to cheer up – economy

The mood is warm. Every few minutes, there are news from your smartphone about new offers that you should definitely access. This has been the case since the end of October. Alibaba, China’s largest e-commerce retailer, presents its Singles Day sales every year on November 11th. new sales records. It is clear that there is almost no concern that the buying mood of consumers in China could be clouded by the consequences of the corona pandemic.

But the sale of Singles Day is something like an economic barometer. Whether the economy is growing or not is also related to the consumption of 1.4 billion people in the country. Many Chinese companies generate single-day sales, which account for more than half of their annual sales. But 24 hours is no longer enough, so from 1 to 3 November this year, Alibaba offered another period of battle discounts. Taobao Live, Alibaba’s live broadcasting platform, recorded transactions of approximately $ 7.5 billion in the first 30 minutes of its pre-sale campaign last week. That’s more than Amazon achieved last year on Black Friday.

Detergents and animal feed from abroad

According to Alibab, the demand was particularly high for cosmetics, detergents and feeds from abroad. More than 2,000 brands are participating in Singles Day for the first time this year. Among more than 200 new luxury brands this year, Montblanc and Swiss jewelry and watch manufacturers Piaget and IWC Schaffhausen are participating for the first time. The luxury brand Cartier organized its first jewelry show on Taobao Live in the pre-sale days. It promoted a necklace worth 90 million yuan (approximately $ 28 million), while the two-hour sales show was watched by 770,000 viewers.

One third of the world’s luxury consumption is already made by the Chinese. According to industry experts, their share will increase to 50 percent in the coming years. To realize this potential, Alibaba and the luxury house Richemont of Geneva last Friday announced that they would each pay $ 300 million to share the Farfetch luxury platform and another $ 500 million to acquire a 25 percent stake in the joint venture from the Chinese subsidiary Farfetch. “To give luxury brands better access to the Chinese market and accelerate the digitization of the global luxury industry,” Alibaba commented on the “strategic partnership.”

“Revenge of spending” during locking

In recent months, Chinese consumers have been buying more and more luxury online, due to global travel restrictions. During the lock-up in the country after a few weeks, the term “revenge costs” circulated on social networks. Young consumers in particular are looking for outlets for the period of lock-in and mainly buy luxury brands to relieve their mood.

Although lip gloss or vitamin tablets do not play a role in the luxury price segment, they at least embody a desire for beauty and health. The products of medium-sized and smaller companies from Germany in this market segment have recently enjoyed great demand from the Chinese and are increasingly using their products, so-called KOL (Key Opinion Leaders), to market their products.

The German cosmetics company Cosnova (including brands such as Essence and Catrice) was able to increase sales by 25 percent compared to the previous year thanks to a discount campaign in China. Cosnova, like Doppelherz, sees two benefits of the Aallaba TMall platform. On the one hand as an effective tool for entering the market, on the other hand in using their payment and logistics services.

“TMall Global is our largest company in China and we do not expect this to change in the near future,” said Axel Jürgensen, Export Manager at Doppelherz. Jürgensen stated that the partnership pays off especially at sales events, such as 11.11. Global shopping festival and TMall Super Brand Day, where one truck after another leaves the plant in Flensburg and goes to China.

Consumers want to improve their lifestyle

Karl Wehner, CEO of the markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the Alibaba Group, explains this: “Thanks to a new class of digital German brands that are building a strong position in China through e-commerce”, there is, of course, stronger demand in China. “China’s fast-growing and wealthy middle class is bringing young consumers with different needs to market,” Wehner said. “These consumers want to improve their lifestyle and German brands are particularly attractive because they require high quality and strict production standards.”

Alibaba will benefit in many ways from its partnerships with merchants around the world, whether it is transaction fees for bargain purchases through the Alipay payment application. It will be a small consolation for Jack Ma’s founders after Chinese regulators suspended the IPO of the Al Group’s Alibaba financial group last week.

However, the Chinese government can hardly stop Ma’s dominance in the e-commerce industry. Consumption, which could only arise as a result, is at the same time one of the most important foundations of the party’s new dual economic policy, which seeks to strengthen China’s domestic market.