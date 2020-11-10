Money for research, health, youth, education: European Parliament and governments reach a compromise on EU budget – politics

In the dispute over the future spending of the EU’s long-term budget, the negotiators of the European Parliament and the Member States have reached a compromise. Among other things, the agreement provides that selected EU programs on topics such as research, health, youth and education will receive additional funding, as MEPs and the German EU presidency confirmed on Tuesday.

The negotiators from parliament and member states reached agreement last week on a regulation to reduce EU funds in violations of the rule of law. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country has been pilloried for years in Brussels for violating the rule of law, threatened to veto the entire financial package.

After days of negotiation, the EU heads of state or government agreed in July on a seven-year budget of EUR 1.074 billion. Closely linked to this, the July summit launched a fund worth € 750 billion to deal with the economic consequences of the corona pandemic. In vague terms, the agreement at the summit also included a link between the disbursement of funds and the rule of law in the Member States. (dpa / AFP)