iPhone 13: An LTPO screen that uses less power

The OLED screens of the iPhone 13 planned for 2021 will feature LPTO technology, according to The Elec. This reduces energy consumption, which has a positive effect on the autonomy of the phone. At least two iPhone 13 models would qualify for LPTO.

LTPO technology leads to a more energy efficient panel. This control panel is responsible for enabling and disabling every pixel on the screen. This technology could therefore increase autonomy. Or new functions can be added, e.g. B. a 120 Hz screen.

Screen analyst Ross Young once said that LTPO technology was essential for a 120Hz screen on the iPhone. The iPhone 13 may be the first Apple phone to feature ProMotion.

ProMotion is already available on the iPad Pro. This system offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The setting is made in real time according to the use of the iPad. Rumors had mentioned ProMotion’s arrival on the iPhone 12, but it didn’t. It’s possible that 5G support and a 120 Hz display on the prototypes had a big impact on battery life. With the new 5G chips and LPTO technology for 2021, the overall consumption should be reduced.

For information, Apple already knows the LPTO technology. The manufacturer uses it for the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 6. This has made it possible to achieve a similar battery life to previous models while offering a constantly active screen.