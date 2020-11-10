Hyundai is said to have been in talks about buying Boston Dynamics

According to Bloomberg information, Hyundai is currently in negotiations to purchase Boston Dynamics from Softbank. A business that could reach $ 1 billion in total and that would allow the automaker to leverage the robotics-based company’s innovations in its autonomous cars.

Boston Dynamics: from MIT to Hyundai?

Born in 2012 from the robotics work of Marc Raibert, the current President of MIT, Boston Dyanmics quickly caught the attention of the tech community thanks to its innovative robots that move like animals. So much so that Google, which was particularly interested in the robotics sector at the time, bought the company in 2013 for an estimated $ 500 million.

In 2017, the internet giant decided to sell Boston Dynamics in favor of Softbank. It is therefore under the care of the Japanese holding company that after years of development, the famous spot robot (finally) began its large-scale commercialization. Despite everything, the company specializing in robotics is still struggling to find its economic model. At the time of writing and despite its eight year history combined with its stellar reputation and strong innovation, it has not yet managed to turn a profit.

In this regard, Softbank would have entered into negotiations with automaker Hyundai to sell Boston Dynamics to Softbank for a price of US $ 1 billion. However, according to Bloomberg sources, who wanted to keep their anonymity, the sale is far from complete: “The terms of the agreement are not yet finalized and the negotiations could fall apart,” the newspaper reported.

For its part, Softbank declined to comment on the information. Hyundai did not confirm this either, but assured that it would “continuously examine various investment and partnership opportunities”. Business to follow.

Hyundai, definitely looking to the future

Hyundai has never hidden its thirst for innovation. In 2019, for example, the company presented the Elevate, an off-road vehicle whose design and principle were strangely reminiscent of the famous Boston Dynamics spot. That same year, the company poached a former NASA engineer to head the Flying Cars department and introduced an augmented reality-based windshield to project signage while driving.

With the acquisition of Boston Dynamics, the automaker could benefit greatly from the innovations of the robotics-specialist company to not only integrate its technologies into its vehicles, but also to integrate them into its production chain. A model that could finally lead Boston Dynamics on the way to profitability and push Hyundai even further into the innovation scene.