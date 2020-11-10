Apple TV +: New series attract more people

Apple TV + got off to a mixed start, but demand for new series is growing. This is reported by the analysis company Parrot Analytics. The new programs attract more people.

The Defending Jacob series starring Chris Evans was the most popular. It’s about the number of views, the envy of viewers and their engagement. The series received an average of 29.5 times more demand than other series in the US in its first 60 days on Apple TV +. The truth that is being told is the second. Servant comes to the podium. As we can see, none of these series were available when Apple’s streaming platform launched in November 2019.

Ted Lasso, one of the newest series on Apple TV +, ranks ninth. However, Parrot Analytics notes that it is really starting to attract viewers. Word of mouth seems to be working, and the series is getting a little bit of attention on social media. In addition, the ratings are usually very good. Apple definitely believes a lot as the group recently announced a third season.

So Apple TV + got off to a pretty mixed start. But the more quarters go by, the more the platform manages to find a place for itself. It must be said that the availability of non-Apple products should help. For example, this week the Apple TV app arrived on Xbox. It’ll be on PS4 and PS5 soon.