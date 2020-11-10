“Waste of time fighting Corona”: opposition politicians complain about federal government failures – politics

While the prospect of a vaccine gives hope, the number of corona intensive care patients is on the rise. Opposition politicians blame the federal government for not having used the summer sufficiently to prepare for the second corona wave. “The fact that there was such a massive second wave at all shows that the federal and state governments have not used the time after the first lockdown ended for meaningful preparation. Time has been wasted in the fight against Corona, ”FDP MP Michael Theurer told Tagesspiegel. The testing strategy presented by the federal government in mid-October came too late. From his point of view, there is still no functioning return travel management. In addition, the trustee complains that air filters should have been installed in schools across the board.

The parliamentary director of the Left in the Bundestag, Jan Korte, also sees shortcomings in the field of infection protection in schools. “Especially as someone who has children of their own, I wonder: what were they doing all the time during the summer holidays?”

“The federal government can no longer pursue the pandemic alone”

The leader of the Greens in the Bundestag, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, is now pressing for speed. “The federal government will not be able to avoid catching up on underused time in the summer by doubling the effort and accelerating it as much as possible,” she told Tagesspiegel. That means more speed when purchasing air filters, quick tests, with useful additional functions for the Corona app or when conducting research into the real causers of infection.

Göring-Eckardt also calls for more long-term thinking. “ For the federal government, in addition to acute crisis assistance, one thing must now be at the top of the agenda: it must no longer just chase the pandemic, but develop a forward-looking strategy that will at least reliably help us through the fall and winter ” , you said. Companies, cultural institutions or municipalities must now be able to plan, using the correct hygiene concepts, the number of infections from which they can resume activities. Without a plan and perspective, it would otherwise be weeks and months of uncertainty and frustration. “That must absolutely be prevented, otherwise we will lose acceptance.”

Leftists complain about a lack of evaluation

The left-wing politician Korte would have found it important to limit all Corona measures, “so that there must be repeated discussions about what they have brought, but also what negative social effects they have.” He accuses the federal government of this. such an evaluation simply does not exist.

In addition, Korte considers it a failure of the federal government not to formulate a positive design for the post-pandemic period. “So many problems came to light during the Corona crisis. Everyone now realizes what a mistake the privatization of health care was. Now you have to signal: we will tackle these problems after the crisis. ‘

