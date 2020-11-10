After Dresden, Paris, Nice and Vienna: Merkel for the fight against terror with “decisive force” – politics

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has campaigned for a resolute international fight against Islamist terrorism.

Attacks such as those recently in Dresden, Paris, Nice and Vienna are ‘attacks on our free society, our way of life’, she said Tuesday after a video conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. . , EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.

“This is not (…) about a conflict between Islam and Christianity.” Instead, the democratic social model is about dealing with terrorist and anti-democratic behavior, “and this with great sincerity and decisive force,” Merkel emphasizes.

It is important to talk to other Islamic countries about the fight against radical Islamists. Imam training in all EU countries is also important to prevent radicalization in mosques. It is also important to act against Islamic hatred on the Internet.

Macron, like Kurz, called for stricter controls at the EU’s external borders. He also spoke out for reform of the EU’s internal borders. “We cannot keep our borders open unless we fundamentally reform the Schengen rules,” he said. The ministers of the interior of the EU want to discuss further steps on Friday.

Kurz said there are already many thousands of Islamic threats in Europe. “These are ticking time bombs,” he said, referring to Islamists soon to be released from prisons. Therefore, one must limit their freedom. “It is a struggle between civilization and barbarism,” said Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

In Dresden, on October 4, a Syrian fatally injured one man and seriously injured another man with a knife. Also in October in Paris, a teacher was beheaded by a suspected Islamist and three people were murdered by another violent criminal in a church in Nice. A week ago, a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization in Vienna shot dead four people and injured more than 20 others.

After the terrorist attacks, calls for closer cooperation in Europe resounded. The video conference served to improve international cooperation. (dpa, Reuters)