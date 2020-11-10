How can you drive retention and loyalty from your mobile app?

As you have seen, in recent years the smartphone has become the preferred connection medium for the French. 75% of us have a smartphone that we can use to surf the Internet or download applications.

How can you improve your retention rate?

What you may not know is that 87% of smartphone time is spent on mobile apps.

In the same category

TousAntiCovid: The application fills in your certificates automatically

Yes, that is a lot and not trivial. In the latest Ad4Screen whitepaper, we better understand the importance of the smartphone for e-retailers when we read that 65% of buying journeys start on the phone.

DOWNLOAD THE WHITE PAPER

Ad4Screen, a 100% mobile French media and marketing agency, will help you understand in this whitepaper how to maximize your loyalty and retention rates for your mobile application. To fully understand what it is, it is important to remember precisely the retention rate: it is an indicator to measure user retention based on the frequency of use of the mobile application. . Calculating this rate is important in order to fully understand your community’s engagement and to do everything possible to maximize it.

Loyalty or acquisition?

The acquisition is generally against a retention. These two techniques make it possible to maximize a company’s profits, but they do not come at the same cost. In this white paper, Ad4Screen experts explain that the acquisition costs five times more than the retention of an existing customer. The numbers prove it: the success rate of a sale to an existing customer is 60 to 70% compared to 5 to 20% for a new customer …

To take advantage of this aspect of loyalty, you have several options that you will fully discover in this whitepaper. Basically, you can: perform app retargeting, M-CRM or push notifications. Let’s just take the example of app retargeting. We now know that only 25% of installs become active users.

DOWNLOAD THE WHITE PAPER

The retargeting app should allow you to activate the remaining 75%. To do this, you need to identify the “lost” users and automate your reminders. For example, you can address your potential customers with their abandoned shopping carts and thus improve your conversion rate. All information can be found in the Ad4Screen whitepaper for free download!