“History of Submission to President Trump”: Who is Emily Murphy – the woman who refused Biden entry into the White House? – Politics

In the United States, preparations for a change of power usually begin immediately after a new president is elected. The outgoing President-elect and President-designate usually meet regularly for consultations until the newly elected President is in office.

Not like this this year. Trump has so far not officially recognized Biden’s victory and does not indicate that he is ready for a peaceful transition; rather it blocks the transfer.

The transfer of duties from one president to another in the US is governed by the Presidential Transition Act of 1963. The General Service Administration (GSA) implements this law as an independent authority. However, there is no specific provision as to when this should be done. From a purely formal point of view, the GSA is the competent authority for government buildings in the US.

The central figure in this year’s Trump blockade is Emily Murphy, the head of the GSA. As reported by the Washington Post, Murphy refuses to allow Biden’s team access to the White House. Murphy’s job is to issue a letter of confirmation that gives access to government buildings, temporary allowances, emails, government officials, and computer systems, among other things – everything the president-elect needs to take over the presidency in a practical way.

[Jetzt noch mehr wissen mit TPlus: Lesen Sie hier, was Trump nach der Abwahl droht.]

Republican Murphy was nominated by Trump to lead the GSA and unanimously approved by the Senate on December 12, 2017. As the head of the GSA, she is responsible for more than 11,200 employees. Previously, she worked as a senior consultant for the incumbent GSA administrator.

Murphy is considered an unobtrusive and hard-working bureaucrat. According to the New York Times, when she was approved by the Senate, she said she was “not here to make the headlines or make a name for herself.”

Her tenure so far, however, is controversial. In 2018, Democrats concluded that Murphy had misled them about the FBI’s long-standing plans to relocate its headquarters. Trump likely avoided the plan so that the vacant building couldn’t be converted into a hotel – which could compete with its own nearby Trump International Hotel. According to the GSA Inspector General, Murphy’s statement on the matter was “incomplete.”

“She has a history of subordination to President Trump,” quoted the Washington Post as saying Gerald E. Connolly, a Virginia Democrat who heads a House subcommittee that oversees government operations. Connolly urged Murphy to “do the right thing” and “initiate the transition of the newly elected president.”

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Normally, the process is triggered by the loser’s concession speech, which should not be taken as a legal act, but signals that the outcome is accepted by both parties. Trump has so far made no suggestion to make such a speech. In the 2016 election, the process was initiated the morning after the election by incumbent GSA management.

Murphy himself has not yet commented on the proceedings. Pamela Pennington, a GSA spokeswoman, said in an email regarding the election winner that no “decision” had been made. The authority will continue to adhere to and comply with all legal requirements.

In a previous statement, Pennington said that “the GSA administrator does not select the winner of the presidential election.” She went on to explain that “once a winner is determined based on the constitutional process, the GSA leadership will determine the apparently successful candidate.”

[Biden-Team erwägt rechtliche Schritte gegen Trump-Administration – Verfolgen Sie die Geschehnisse in den USA in unserem Newsblog.]

The incumbent Trump had repeatedly talked about electoral fraud after the election and announced that he would be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. So far he has not provided any relevant evidence.

As the “New York Times” reports, a White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to whether Trump would allow the GSA director to begin the transition without his approval.

“I think this is Trump, sending a clear signal to everyone still in the administration that his lawsuits need to be followed up,” the New York Times quoted Leslie Dach, who made the switch for health. and Welfare Department when Hillary Clinton won the 2016 US election.

Biden and Harris are preparing to take office

Future President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were preparing to take office on January 20. On Monday they appointed a corona crisis team. Biden called on people to wear masks. The scope of the newly elected president’s action in the transition period also depends on access to federal authorities.

According to the New York Times, Biden’s advisers said they would expect Murphy to act within a few days. However, it would be expected that political pressure from the president and his Republican allies would prevent this approach. (with dpa, Reuters, AFP)