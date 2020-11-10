The Apple Store closes its doors before the keynote

Apple just closed its online Apple Store a few hours before the keynote. The manufacturer is preparing its store which will welcome new products when it reopens tonight.

The keynote, which starts at 7 p.m., offers the opportunity to discover Macs with Apple Silicon processors. They will be the main novelty of this conference. If rumors are to be believed, there will be three models. Apple would introduce a MacBook Air and two MacBook Pros (13 and 16 inches). They will be available in the Apple Online Store after the keynote.

Apple may make other announcements during its keynote. In particular, we expect the AirPods studio headset and the AirTags object trackers. A new Apple TV is also long overdue. But will Apple announce all three products tonight? Secret. They will be displayed in the Apple Online Store when the presentation takes place anyway.

Before you wait for the Apple Online Store to return, you can find out what’s new during the keynote. This starts at 7pm. You can watch it live on iPhoneAddict from this dedicated page. Otherwise, you can download our iAddict application (App Store link) and go to the Keynote section. All Apple announcements are listed in real time.