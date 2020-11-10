Observed from the car: video recording shows murder victim Lübcke was spied on in 2017 – politics

The prime suspect in the murder of the district president of Kassel, Walter Lübcke, used a camera to spy on the victim and his family years before the crime. The detectives found recordings from 2017 during a search of a laptop of the main defendant Stephan Ernst, an official of the State Crime Police (LKA) said on Tuesday before the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt.

The recordings were made from a car and showed how the car of the Lübcke family drove past their hometown. Mrs. Walter Lübckes was clearly behind the wheel, said the chief investigator.

The German Stephan Ernst is said to have shot the CDU politician in June 2019. To do this, he made three different confessions. Last week, the 47-year-old confessed his guilt in an interrogation. The federal prosecutor’s office is based on a right-wing extremist motive. Ernst’s former colleague Markus H. is accused of complicity. He is said to have influenced Ernst politically.

Ernst had already admitted to spying on Lübcke for an extended period of time. The starting point was therefore a citizens’ meeting in Lohfelden in 2015. The CDU politician defended the admission of refugees there. The prosecution accuses Ernst of having been armed several times in Lübcke’s hometown until he finally carried out the act.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Whether, as Ernst reported, there was a decision to act together with H. remained unclear on Tuesday. The LKA officer had been ordered to check the information of the main defendant. It concerned, among other things, a gas station where the men bought beer. The investigation would have been unsuccessful, the chief investigator said. Therefore he could “neither confirm nor falsify the information.

According to the official, the investigators found a thermal imaging camera, telescopic sight, knife, air gun and an older cell phone in a car that belonged to Ernst’s father-in-law that the 47-year-old would sell.

The Chief Investigator also reported an interrogation of Ernst’s first lawyer. This had been quoted by Ernst as saying his first confession was true. Ernst had admitted the act. Ernst justified that Walter Lübcke was a plague that should be punished. (dpa)