Appreciation for Muslims and the Fight Against Terror: A Good Day for Islam in Germany – Politics

It was a good day for Islam in Germany. And it was a good day in Europe’s fight against the terrorists who kill in the name of the Islamic religion.

In both areas there were clear signals that are often missed on the subject. One at the German Islam conference, the other at the European summit on Islamist terror – two events that took place simultaneously on Tuesday.

The local Islamic Conference dealt with the training of imams in Germany. This leaves the discussion about whether Islam belongs to Germany miles behind you. He does it. This knowledge forms the basis for strengthening theological and pastoral education in this country.

At the same time, after the attacks in Conflancs-Sainte-Honorine, Nice and Vienna, Europe shows the long-awaited solidarity: with the video conference between French President Emanuel Macron, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission and the President of the EU Council. Charles Michel defines the fight against Islamic terror as a common European task. Europe shows solidarity, especially in the fight for freedom of expression, in which France is at the forefront; the attacks apply to all liberal societies. That is why security cooperation is strengthened.

A certain relaxation towards Islam is needed from the side of the majority society

This is not an easy balancing act that Western societies must manage. Clear edge against extremist Islamists, but at the same time a natural and natural approach to Muslims and respect for their religion in general. A degree of relaxation is required here from the majority of society. Not every sign of religiosity is an attack on the republic.

Rather, the primary goal should be to further liberate the believers and the interpretations of Islam that are publicly disseminated in Germany from their dependence on foreign religious authorities. The new course for Islamic preachers in Osnabrück, which trains religious pastoral workers for the first time independent of Islamic associations, is just the right step.

It complements the Islamic theology studies offered for years in German universities, although their graduates rarely take up preaching work. Countries such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Iran are still funding too many Muslim associations and pastors in Germany and thus exercise political and religious influence.

Zero tolerance for values ​​such as freedom of expression or equality

In addition to social and societal factors, decisive is which Islam is preached in Germany to combat radicalization. In essence, it is questionable whether a legalistic or fundamentalist approach is taken, according to which the traditional sayings and actions of the Prophet Muhammad (hadiths) are taken literally and seen as direct instructions for action. This is a talk that is always about “allowed” or “prohibited”.

Or that people prefer to fall back on other movements in Islam that consider the historical context and the original meaning and then look at what that could mean in today’s society. It would be helpful to massively support such approaches. Then there might be fewer cultural clashes in which so-called ‘Islam’ and Western values ​​collide so irreconcilably.

Liberal society must fight these clashes and only show tolerance where appropriate. There can be no compromises when it comes to values ​​such as equality, freedom of expression, social plurality or recognition of the law. But the good news of the day was that the fight against Islamic terror is compatible with respect for Muslims.