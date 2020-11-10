Francotyp-Postalia: The CEO has lost the power struggle – the economy

An emotional message full of decent numbers and, in the end, an appeal to shareholders could not save Rüdiger Andreas Günther. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Francotyp-Postalia AG (FP) in Berlin was the only one of the four members of the Board of Directors who was not fired at the General Meeting on Tuesday. And then Günther was also distrusted at the request of the main shareholder Obotritia Capital: 84 percent of the capital present voted against Günther, who has been in office since 2016.

Obotritia owner Rolf Elgeti has almost reached his goal: Günther’s days at the head of the FP are numbered and Elgeti’s husband Carsten Lind is ready to take his place. Already in February, the Supervisory Board appointed Linda to the Board of Directors and on June 1 appointed the CEO.

The main shareholder predominates

The broken relationship between Elgeti and Günther formed a virtual general meeting. Several shareholders inquired about the circumstances and costs. Of the 1.45 million euros that this year’s board of directors of a medium-sized company for four people will cost, Lind alone represents 400,000, although Lind has only been in office for six months. Lind explained the allegations against Günther: The potential of new digital business areas is not exhausted, the stock market price is too low and hardware is used too often in the Internet of Things. In addition, the company’s structure and processes are out of date. The restructuring program launched by Günther is only half implemented. Finally, Lind expressed “respect for the work of the current board.”

Günther’s contract lasts until 2023

The contract of CEO Günther was extended until 2023 in May last year. However, in January of this year, Obotritia / Elgeti informed the Supervisory Board that they no longer trust the Günthers. Shortly afterwards, Lind was appointed by the Supervisory Board and Günther offered severance pay of EUR 1.015 million, which he refused.

“FP needs continuity”

In his latest financial statements, Günther probably emphasized the increased profitability, the better performance of FP compared to its competitors in the “record year 2019” and a number of “awards and seals”. He warned shareholders – about 57 percent of the capital was represented – in the middle of a pandemic to replace the CEO. “FP needs continuity right now,” Günther said, urging shareholders to reject Obotritia’s “arbitrary and unsubstantiated proposal.”

The stock price should rise

In response to shareholder inquiries, Klaus Röhrig, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said that Carsten Lind, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, expected goals to be achieved, more efficient management, including through a new IT system, and last but not least, a rising share price. On Tuesday afternoon, the price rose by 2.4 percent to 3.36 euros.

Software instead of hardware

“FP needs more software and software services for its customers,” said Lind, who says he has been working in the IT sector since the early 1990s. When a shareholder asked what he had been doing on the board since June, Lind replied that he had “used his experience for the good of the company.” As chairman of the board, he wants to “bring new seeds to the fertile ground.”