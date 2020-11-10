The European Union could ban encryption

According to the Austrian radio ORF, the Council of the European Union has passed a draft resolution to force secure messaging operators like WhatsApp and Signal to enable secret services to access encrypted conversations via “back doors”, including the fight against terrorism and child pornography. The meeting brought together ministers from each Member State to discuss the controversial issue of the fight against terrorism following the attacks on France and Austria alleged by the Islamic State.

In the document, the Council of the EU argues that “competent security and criminal justice authorities must be able to exercise legal powers online and offline” as the effectiveness of intelligence services depends on the fact that more and more digital evidence is available, especially to prevent atrocities .

According to the Council of the EU, “there are cases where the analysis of the content of messages (…) using encryption is extremely difficult or practically impossible, although access to this data would be legal. Technical solutions for accessing quantified data must adhere to the principles of legality, transparency, necessity and proportionality. ”

However, experts in the field of encryption believe that adding back doors is not an effective solution. There are other ways for hackers to access private conversations, including through a virtual private network (VPN). In fact, Senator Ron Wyden, a privacy attorney, told Reuters on Oct. 28 that “backdoors pose a threat to national security and the security of our families – it’s just a matter of time before hackers or hackers foreign criminals exploit them in ways that undermine US national security. “

Although this is the first time Europe has criticized end-to-end encryption, an international alliance for military intelligence is forging. Founded by the United States, several countries have joined them including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and even India and Japan. Your goal is clear: to fight against encryption.

In fact, Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, warned of a ban on encryption back in December 2019: “Cyber ​​security experts have proven time and again that if you weaken part of an encrypted system, you l” weaknesses for everyone, everywhere “.

The fight against encryption led by the European Union is far from over. The text resolution must first be approved by the Standing Committee on Operational Cooperation on Internal Security (COSI) on November 19, before being presented to the Permanent Representatives Committee on November 25, 2020 The law is approved, the European Parliament must validate it .

This debate about encryption has re-emerged after the rise in terrorist acts in Europe. However, many past tragedies have shown that banning encryption is not necessarily the perfect cure for terrorism. For example, Osama bin Laden, the sponsor of the 2001 attack on the United States, relied on human messengers to avoid being discovered by the NSA (American intelligence agency). The November 13, 2015 attack in Paris is also an example of what shows that criminals use many methods other than encryption. Only the future will tell us whether Europe really strives to defend us by all means, or whether it takes advantage of every mistake to gradually undermine our freedom.