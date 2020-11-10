Racism and Police: Wealth Through Diversity – Politics

Racism and police – the topic has finally been discussed for a while, but spoken often enough. If today, Wednesday, one of the few studies is published that tackles the problem scientifically – albeit in the context of police brutality – the work of Bochum professor of criminology Tobias Singelnstein and his colleagues, the well-known Pavlovian reflexes should start over. Usually the following: That there are individual attacks, but no systematic racism, that mistrust of the police objectively helps criminals and that officials know best what they are doing and who they are acting against. And that the members of minorities may have shouted “racism” too easily just because they had a policeman’s hand on their shoulder.

Rejection responses to a future topic

Anyone who speaks to those affected will even hear this from them: yes, there can be exaggerated reactions. Anyone who had to be prepared his entire life for every step of his own four walls, put down and demoted just because of his own accent, name or dark complexion, not taken in full or as the only one on the train subject to passport control for everyone – without reason to become someone who can think that something is racist, which was not only not intended that way, but also not objectively racist. But then you shouldn’t focus on that one overreaction, but on the long, awful experience that led to it.

Like any other response to rejection against a broad discussion of racism, this one lacks the real problem. Move six, Germany, topic missed. One that falls to your feet if you ignore it. A quarter of the population is already made up of immigrants and their descendants, plus people of color, whose families have been German for generations: even who should care about their human rights – does that exist? – need to realize that the group of people potentially affected is dangerously large, their chances are diminished daily, their attitude to life is depressed and their contribution to society is prevented by racism. That is also dangerous for the future of the other three quarters.

Racism is everywhere, but it is especially dangerous in the institutions

The Federal Home Secretary is quite right that racism is rampant everywhere, not just the police. One might add, even those who take it seriously and fight against it carry it in themselves – as our legacy it is the colonial and genocidal “knowledge” of this part of the world, its ancient “race” ranks. But that’s the decisive reason for dealing with it everywhere. And first of all, of course, in the powerful and inevitable institutions of the state. By the way, it is not only the police, but also the authorities and the school.

What do they all have to fear when they relearn, when they replace racist prejudice with behavior that, as required by Basic Law, does justice to the individual, rather than sort by skin color and language? In any case, no pillory, no pointing fingers – hold the racist! – but the opportunity to work for a peaceful, diverse country. A rich country. In more ways than one.