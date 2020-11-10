The suffering of the Armenians: “We are not important enough to the world” – politics

Laura Cingoz and Guillaume Salmaslijan rushed to the land of their ancestors just after the war had started. The couple actually lives in Paris, he is studying economics in a master’s degree and she is training to be a beautician.

The two 23-year-olds raised money for the people who fled the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. They used it to buy food and clothing in Armenia. “Some didn’t even have the right shoes, just sandals,” says Laura of the refugees. The men went to battle against Azerbaijan on September 27, the first day of the war, and the families were left behind.

Many fathers – as well as sons, brothers, husbands and loved ones – did not return from the battles in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. Recently there were 1,300 Armenian casualties, estimates are much higher.

The war against neighboring Azerbaijan for the mountainous area, which the Armenians call Artsach, had long since become a national tragedy. But now all the bloodletting seems to have been in vain: the armistice, signed late Monday evening, is a deep torment for the Armenians – and a bitter surprise.

“We’ve been hearing this mantra since the start of the war,” Laura points to a large banner behind her in the center of Yerevan. A hashtag in Armenian script is decorated with the red-blue-orange national flag: We will win. “But now”, says the French Armenian, we have suddenly lost. Everyone was determined to the last drop of blood. “

Peaceful Revolution

Of all people, Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister who had led the people on a Western course for freedom and against corruption since the peaceful revolution in 2018, signed the quasi-surrender late Monday evening.

The agreement with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, brokered by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, is based on the deployment of 1960s Russian peacekeepers to the disputed region – but in particular extensive territorial concessions.

After more than six weeks of heavy fighting, large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and regions bordering the Azerbaijan exclave are being slammed and Baku is also connected to the Nackchivan exclave, a corridor to Turkey, through Armenian territory. Ankara could provide its own peacekeepers for this purpose, which should deepen the torture.

It is a horror scenario for all Armenians, not just the 145,000 inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh. Surrounded and now militarily defeated and nearly destroyed by the two arch enemies, the Turkish Alliance of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The Turkish support, through combat drones and Syrian mercenaries, was a vital factor in the victory over the Armenian units, which were still largely equipped with Soviet weapon technology and had hoped in vain for Russian intervention.

At the end of last week, the injured arrived in quick succession to the emergency room of the hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, first in the Soviet Buchanka vans and later even in the bakery’s vans.

Azerbaijani forces took Shusha this weekend, which the Armenians call Shushi. The city was and is of great cultural and strategic importance for both parties. “If the advance had continued so quickly, we would have lost all of Artsach in a few days and suffered many more losses,” said Hareik Harutiunan, the Armenian leader of the internationally unrecognized republic after the defeat.

Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to the military situation in his statement. The head of government felled them without consultation with the cabinet, parliament or the head of state. President Armen Zarkissyan complained on Tuesday, “I’ve heard about it from the press.”

Shortly after Pashinyan’s statement, a crowd stormed the government building in Republic Square and parliament on Tuesday morning. The Speaker of the House was beaten up and parliamentary offices looted.

Great outrage

Even later on Tuesday, the outrage did not abate. In a side room of the government building, a group of citizens who formed the “National Assembly” that evening declared that they rejected Pashinyan’s decision and agreement.

Nagorno-Karabakh, it became clear again at the hour of defeat, has an almost sacred significance to the Armenian people – albeit formally independent. Armenians have lived there continuously for centuries; fathers and grandfathers shed a lot of blood here, which should not have been in vain.

Armenia conquered Karabakh and the surrounding areas in a bloody war in the 1990s and subsequently expelled thousands of Azerbaijanis from there. Many of the region’s Armenian residents now face a similar fate.

Under the ceasefire agreement, only a torso exclave remains, moreover without a regulated status, as Ilham Aliyev pointed out. The defeat of Armenia is almost total – and brings back memories of the genocide of 1915. All the more so because it again went against Turkey, which never acknowledged the genocide of the Armenians.

The tormented people felt left alone in this conflict, as the German-Armenian Baru Jambazian explains: “After this match, we Armenians have nothing more to say, because words have no power.” Laura Cingoz is certain: “We are them. World not important enough.”