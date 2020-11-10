A video conferencing tool that does more than just make calls

The tools for organizing video conferencing are numerous today and are increasingly used in the COVID-19 crisis! With the containment, new players have emerged who can compete with market heavyweights like Zoom, Teams, Google Meets, etc. In general, video conferencing tools are all more or less similar, with different branding or even different button positions.

Vocal is a tool that aims to make a difference by enhancing video conferencing! To this end, Vowel provides a collaboration tool that can make meetings more productive, especially by instantly transcribing each meeting and managing echo so that the sound is good, or even by integrating with many tools. Vowel is similar to Slack, where users can schedule, organize, record, and transcribe a meeting.

A more complete tool than zoom

Vokal assumes that with traditional tools you can only see other people. We need to go beyond simple video conferencing. To do this, Vokal will automatically record and transcribe the meeting in real time. This allows participants to participate in the discussion instead of tirelessly taking notes.

A common work area is available on the screen in which you can create an interactive agenda, assign tasks and mark important notes. For example, you can identify a person in the chat, even if they are not participating in the video conference, so that they are informed of an action to be taken or react to ideas! Vowel offers a search bar that allows you to find the all-important sentence spoken during a meeting two weeks ago with just one keyword

Vokal is a tool that works right in the browser. So there is no need to download software to use it. In addition, Vokal can be integrated into various tools such as Slack, Google Calendar, etc. A video conference can also be started directly from Slack.

Vowel is therefore handy for 100% brainstorming regardless of who is taking notes, etc.