Training of German Imams: Islam conference wants to strengthen the life of the Muslim community – politics

The most recent deadly attacks in Vienna and France with an Islamic background have again alarmed Europe. On Tuesday, the Chancellor and French President Emmanuel Macron met to discuss how to get the problem under control. The training of Muslim clerics in Europe is seen as an essential means of preventing radicalization – this was recently suggested by EU Council President Michel during a solidarity visit to Austria. Chancellor Merkel praised the success of 14 years of the German Conference of Islam (DIK) and the anchoring of Islamic theology in German universities.

On Tuesday, the topic was on the DIK’s agenda – although it had been on the schedule for a long time. According to Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, there was “broad support” for the local approach. His State Secretary Markus Kerber, who was responsible for the conference, made it clear on the radio in the morning that the number of ‘importimams’ coming from abroad must drop to zero in the coming years. He told the government in Ankara in 2018.

“Not every hitman is an avid mosque-goer”

At the time, however, it was less about radicalization and terror: Ditib imams had made headlines for apparently spying on members of the community and denouncing alleged or actual supporters of the Gulen movement, which Turkish President Erdogan prosecuted as the mastermind behind the coup attempt in 2016 and thousands imprisoned. Many Muslims, including experienced ex-officials of Turkey-influenced associations, generally complain about the Turkey orientation of the staff sent from Ankara, who have little interest in the daily lives of believers in Germany and who focus on careers in Turkey. A few years ago, for example in the Sehitlik Mosque in Berlin-Neukölln, this resulted in the liberal community leadership having to resign.

On Tuesday, however, the BMI preferred to prevent radicalization. The anchoring of imam training in Germany by Muslims living in Germany in the German language is the German counter-strategy “ to avoid exactly what we have been observing for years across Europe, namely an unhealthy influence from abroad, ” Kerber said on Tuesday in WDR5- Morning Echo before the start of the Islam conference.

Kerber was already the main architect of the 2006 German Conference of Islam under Interior Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, who first appointed her. In 2018 Seehofer called him back to the house.

The Secretary of State also pointed out in the WDR that there was no radicalization by the mosque initials operating in Germany today and that the vast majority of Muslims have nothing in common with extremists. “And not every hitman was an avid mosque attendee before,” Kerber said.

The state and Muslims continue to approach each other

Islamic theology has existed at various German universities for more than ten years. First in Frankfurt am Main, Osnabrück, Münster, Tübingen, Erlangen, Nuremberg and finally in Berlin and Paderborn. The goal was also to create training centers for Muslim clergy.

Secretary of State Kerber on Tuesday particularly praised the new Osnabrück College, which will train 20 to 30 clergy, pastoral workers and community specialists annually from 2021. There is a great need among Muslim citizens to take their religious affairs into their own hands. Hopefully Osnabrück will become a role model for similar projects that create a positive identity and prevent radicalization.

One problem was and still is mentioned: money. Imams sent from Turkey, for example, cost the communities nothing, while academically trained pastoral workers would be considerably more expensive. Here, too, a solution emerges, initially as project financing. According to Kerber, demand is already greater than supply in the “Mosques for Integration” program. The idea behind it: The mosques are relieved of the costs of social tasks such as work for the elderly and young people to finance clergy with the amounts released. German constitutional law allows nothing else, both Seehofer and Kerber stressed. In addition, according to Kerber, the communities are increasingly motivated to increase their own share because they see the commitment of the state. “The program is well received” and shows “that the state and Muslim religious communities are getting closer together”.

Seehofer praised the fact that the ongoing exchange between the state and Islam, the forum of which the DIK was planned, “was now bearing fruit.” It is also “much more relaxed” than before. For this he expressly thanks the Muslim representatives. “We will not be thrown off course by terrorism and Islamism,” said the minister.