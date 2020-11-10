After the defeat in the US election: Trump wants to pay campaign debts with donations – politics

Trump repeats election fraud allegations

Donald Trump continues to deny his defeat in the US presidential election and has filed further lawsuits to reverse the result of the vote. In the important state of Pennsylvania, lawyers are attacking vote counting and the voting system by mail. Trump also reiterated his allegations of anti-election fraud in Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin in a series of tweets Monday. There are still no confirmed cases of electoral fraud in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Nevada is proving to be a cesspool of false votes,” Trump wrote on Twitter, promising “absolutely shocking” revelations. Twitter immediately warned the president’s tweet as it was a controversial claim about the election.

Trump also wrote that he would win the state of Georgia, which Biden stands for, “just like on election night.” Biden had taken charge after the votes were counted by mail. In view of the corona pandemic, Democratic voters in particular had voted by letter. The deputy governor of the state, Republican Geoff Duncan, said on CNN on Monday that he has not encountered any significant cases of electoral fraud. Given the narrow result, a recount in Georgia is very likely.

One of the lawsuits in Pennsylvania is Trump’s claim that Republicans were denied the ability to watch a large portion of the vote. Republicans also claim that when voting by mail, some districts with a high Democratic population are breaking the rules and the system as a whole is vulnerable to fraud. Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral votes to the presidential election, was a crucial state that helped Biden win.

Republican party leader Ronna McDaniel admitted she did not know if legal action would be enough to change the outcome in Trump’s favor. Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany insinuated the Democrats in a press conference that they would approve of fraud. The TV broadcaster Fox News, which has been on the side of the president in recent years, then switched off because the allegations were unsubstantiated.

Influential Senate Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell on Monday spoke only of “preliminary results” of the election. “President Trump has a one hundred percent right to investigate allegations of irregularities and explore his legal options,” he said in the Senate. So far, only four Republican senators have congratulated Biden on his election victory: Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Ben Sasse. They were previously known as deviations from the core Republican Party – and could play an important role for Biden as president if the Republicans retained control of the Senate.

Decisive for this should be the second elections for the two senate seats in Georgia in early January. Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler urged the Secretary of State to resign after the election results because the vote was poorly organized. This dismissed the charges. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wrote on Twitter that there have certainly been cases of illegal voting in Georgia. But it is unlikely they would have been big enough for Trump to win the state.

The incumbent president speaks of electoral fraud after Tuesday’s election and hopes to reverse Biden’s victory by taking legal action. Biden was declared the winner on Saturday based on the predictions of the American media. Heads of state and government from around the world, including Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), meanwhile, have congratulated Biden on his victory. (dpa)