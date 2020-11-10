Mac mini M1 announced: more powerful and cheaper

During its keynote, Apple announced its second Mac with the M1 chip: a Mac mini. This connects the MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip.

According to Apple, the Mac mini is three times faster (CPU-related) than the current Mac mini with Intel chips. For graphics, it’s six times better than the current Mac mini, according to Apple. Machine learning is about this: Apple speaks of 15 times better performance.

The Mac mini with the M1 chip can process up to 16 GB RAM and up to 2 TB SSD storage. Apple claims it uses less energy than the current Mac mini (up to 60% less). In addition, we find the presence of Wi-Fi 6.

On the back, the Mac mini with the M1 chip has a 1 Gbit / s Ethernet port, a Thunderbolt / USB 4 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB-A port and a socket. In addition, this Mac does not have a fan that ensures silence. In terms of security, we find Apple’s enclave for storing sensitive data.

The Mac mini with the M1 chip running macOS Big Sur is cheaper than the current Mac mini. The first price in the US is $ 699 (€ 799 in France). For the previous generation, it was $ 799. Pre-orders are available starting today. Marketing will take place next week.