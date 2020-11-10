Questions of the day: Treaty between EU and Biontech stands and Trump blocks transfer of power – politics

What happened?

What was discussed?

Covid-19 vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer: A vaccine must first be provided to high-risk groups and medical personnel. What if you vaccinated the boys first instead of the risk groups …? My colleague Sascha Karberg answers.

Will we soon have a man like Trump in the house? What happens in the US usually reaches Germany with a delay. In addition to the latest shoe fashion, does that also apply to democracy? A note from Stephan-Andreas Casdorff.

The American electoral system: it may be foreign to us, but it is clear, simple and understandable. From this one can learn for the urgently needed reform of the electoral law in Germany. An analysis by Albert Funk.

The Bundesliga Summit: Next Wednesday, the Bundesliga will meet to discuss the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. But the real problems are ignored, says my colleague Martin Einsiedler. Because at the top German professional football acts like authoritarian state leaders: haughty, opaque, selfish and purely profit-oriented.

What can subscribers read exclusively?

From immigrant children to multi-billionaires, Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci founded Biontech. What her life story has to do with the development of the vaccine.

100-year-old chief prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz: In Nuremberg, he accused Nazis of mass murder and later fought in the International Criminal Court. Benjamin Ferencz speaks in an interview with Tagesspiegel about chocolate in concentration camps, dangerous patriotism and morning pushups.

How safe is it to work in the home office? Millions of people are back in the home office with the new lockdown. Cyber ​​criminals take advantage of this. What are the risks and how users protect themselves?

The insidious death of the wallet: The wallet has been an intimate companion for generations. His days are numbered with the triumph of cards.

What can we do?

Cooking: Little Effort, Lots of Fun: Simple Recipe Ideas from our Editors. In part 9 we make meatballs classic and slightly spicy.

Watching TV: How useful is the new lockdown? Arte documentation questions authoritarian measures to combat the pandemic.

Listen to AC / DC: Farewell and rise again – on their 17th studio album “Power Up”, AC / DC is again under high voltage.

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

At 8.45 pm, the national football team in Leipzig will play against the Czech Republic. Here’s our preliminary report. Tomorrow the economically wise men will present their annual report. It’s all about the pandemic, of course. If you want something oracle, the economy will continue to be hit by Corona, but not as hard as feared. In Hungary, a curfew lockdown takes effect from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM. In addition, restaurants will be closed, hotels may only receive business travelers. For all students from grade 8, there are only digital lessons instead of face-to-face lessons. The measures are initially valid for 30 days.

Number of the day!

2700 euros – That’s how high the starting salaries for the unemployed and unskilled at the Tesla factory in Grünheide are. The head of the employment agency in Brandenburg describes this as a “cracker”. Justly. About 12,000 jobs will be created at Tesla by the end of 2022. The case of Tesla shows the partly anti-business movements in the Berlin government what a good location policy can bring.