macOS 11.0.1: A second release candidate is available

Apple is offering a second release candidate for macOS 11.0.1 tonight. It comes five days after the first version. It is still intended for public developers and testers.

Previously, Apple used the term Golden Master (GM) for the final test builds. For the past few weeks, however, Apple has preferred to use the term Release Candidate. The idea is the same: make sure everything is working properly before distributing the update to all users. Obviously, the first release candidate of macOS 11.0.1 wasn’t quite ready, so a second one was released tonight.

Apple announced during its keynote speech that macOS Big Sur will be available to everyone on November 12th. macOS 11.0.1 will be the first update and is already ready as there is a release candidate. We don’t know exactly what Apple will do about it. Are we to understand that macOS Big Sur will be macOS 11.0.1 instead of macOS 11.0 on November 12th?

If you’re waiting to learn more about this topic, install the second release candidate of macOS 11.0.1 if you’re a tester. To do this, open the system settings and go to Software Update. You can start the download from here.