the social app that GenZ appeals

Very popular in the US and UK, the Yubo application was created by three young French people in 2015. Today it’s very popular with Generation Z because of its fun and safe environment. Yubo, it’s a way to break with loneliness by favoring authentic contacts over the livestream. An innovative concept that helps young users to feel surrounded and understood!

A cross-border success

The French touch of Sacha Lazimi, Jérémie Aouate and Arthur Patora, the founders of Yubo, quickly conquered the Anglo-Saxon countries. The reason for this success? There is no app that meets the same requirements as Yubo. With 80% of users between the ages of 15 and 20, the social platform has learned to understand the aspirations of the younger generation. If the French account for just 5% of user deaths today, it is certain that the yubo wave in France will soon rise. For now, focus on Latin America and Asia, where the interest in the social platform is becoming increasingly palpable.

The desire to stand out from the race for “notoriety”

Today, Yubo stands out from other social networks with a philosophy that is more focused on authenticity than awareness (more on this in this article). Not a race for preferences or views, but a real-time exchange that enables young people to have fun and spend time with like-minded people around the world. For the makers of Yubo, the goal is clear: to enable young people to continue making contacts after class or at the weekend.

For young people who say they often feel alone, Yubo is an alternative – especially in these gloomy times – to break this loneliness and exchange new people! As of January 2020, the app has continued to welcome new avid users with nearly 10 million new subscribers. With restriction, the lack of human and social contact leads to an increased desire to chat, laugh and share online.

Yubo and its flagship: live

The added value of Yubo? To be able to participate in “life” broadcast live. Users can contribute to current debates, take part in karaoke, perform makeup tutorials or do magic tricks … Yubo offers a fun, creative and musical life that combines entertainment, learning and discovery.

Live attendees are available anywhere in the world and can watch live broadcasts from any country. A way to break the ice and the borders by promoting the exchange between foreign users.

In particular, since the launch of Confinements, Yubo has exceeded the 100,000 live streams launched daily on the platform around the world! At a time when it is difficult to travel, Yubo is an open door to the world that offers young users a new experience.

Exchange in a 100% secure environment

For the founders of the social platform, a relentless moderation system is essential. They also decided to focus on monitoring unwanted content and online harassment. Since its inception, Yubo has followed this policy to provide a completely secure environment for its users.

Thanks to unique and efficient algorithms, publicly exchanged content (visual or semantic) is analyzed and removed according to its risk. Human moderators act worldwide in real time around the clock to ensure compliance with the strict rules on the platform, but above all the safety of young users. A watch that is appreciated by parents and is sometimes concerned about their teenagers’ use of social applications.