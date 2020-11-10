macOS Big Sur will be available on November 12th

Apple announced news for macOS Big Sur during its keynote speech for Macs with the M1 processor. The macOS Big Sur release date is November 12th. The final version will therefore be available to everyone the day after tomorrow.

macOS Big Sur has several new features, including a new user interface. This includes new icons, a new dock, a menu bar and much more. Apple also took the opportunity to check out some sounds. The update also includes the ability to have a new control center, Safari 14 and better, for existing applications. For example, thanks to Catalyst, the news app takes over the functionality of the version under iOS 14.

Macs compatible with macOS Big Sur are:

MacBook 2015 or later MacBook Air 2013 or later MacBook Pro 2013 or later Mac mini 2014 or later iMac 2014 or later iMac Pro 2017 or later Mac Pro 2013 or later

MacOS Big Sur is downloaded through System Preferences on your Mac. All you need to do is go to the Software Update section. The new operating system will be available for download on November 12th.

