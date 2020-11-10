Always a 720p webcam on the MacBook Air / Pro M1

This is news that will make some smile and annoy others. The MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1, announced by Apple tonight, still have a 720p webcam. Apple didn’t take this opportunity to switch to a 1080p webcam. It’s a shame, including over FaceTime calls.

Suffice it to say that it is a bit flawed as we are close to 2021. MacBook users have complained about the quality of the webcam for years. An upgrade would have been nice. But no, Apple prefers to stick to a camera with a definition of 720p.

However, Apple assures us: the visual rendering of the webcam will get better with the new MacBook M1. This is how Apple describes its system:

Thanks to the M1 chip’s image signal processor, you’ll look your best during FaceTime calls and video conferencing. Three built-in microphones ensure that whatever you say is heard perfectly, whether you’re making a call, dictating a note, or asking Siri for a weather update.

We’ll have to wait for the first tests to see if the webcam quality is really there on the MacBook M1. But at the moment we can’t say that Apple likes its users.