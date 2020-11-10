false ratings due to COVID-19 on the rise

Can we believe the reviews of the products sold on Amazon? Not really, according to the Fakespot company report. According to their analysis, 42% of the opinions given to Jeff Bezos on the e-commerce platform between March and September 2020 would be wrong. A considerable increase over the same previous period, probably caused by the health crisis.

This year, Amazon has had a significant number of false reviews

Between March and September 2020, Fakespot analyzed 720 million reviews of products sold on Amazon. The company found that 42% of them were wrong, compared to “only” 36% last year at the same time. A significant increase never seen at this time of year. Saoud Khalifah, founder and CEO of Fakespot, explains: “We only saw these numbers on Black Friday or during the 2019 Christmas season.”

In the same category

Europe will raise its GAFA tax “if the United States does not return to the negotiating table”

As is so often the case this year, COVID-19 is no stranger to this situation. The arrival of the health crisis has greatly helped e-commerce (Amazon, for example, doubled its profits), accelerating its deviations. Fake reviews, which have been the bane of e-commerce platforms for several years, have multiplied. In one case, they make it possible to falsely praise the merits of a product. On the other hand, they want to sabotage the sale of competing products.

This year-end should therefore break records for false reviews on e-commerce platforms: Black Friday, Christmas and COVID-19 can certainly create an explosive cocktail that will skyrocket the rate of false reviews. So distrust is appropriate. The CEO of Fakespot even gives advice to consumers: “If it’s too good to be true, it probably isn’t true.”

The e-commerce giant is defending itself

In light of the revelations in this report, an Amazon spokesperson defended his company by stating, “Companies like Fakespot (…) claim to” verify “reviews but cannot specifically determine their authenticity because they do not.” You will not have access to Amazon data on the properties of published reviews. However, he admits that there are “bad actors” trying to abuse the system, but ensures that they invest “significant resources in protecting the integrity” of the reviews posted on the platform.