“Smooth transition to Trump’s second administration”: Pompeo does not admit Trump has been defeated – politically

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not admit that President Donald Trump lost to his challenger Joe Biden in the US election.

When asked if his ministry was preparing a handover to Biden’s team, Pompeo said at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” He called for the extra stipulated in the constitution. Process to be seen. Pompeo added that the world should have “complete confidence” that the ministry would be fully operational once the new president was inaugurated on January 20.

Pompeo reacted weakly to whether Trump’s refusal to admit defeat did not discredit the State Department’s calls to other countries for fair and free elections. “That’s ridiculous,” Pompeo said. “The United States has an electoral system that is deeply rooted in our constitution.” That system will be followed.

Trump and other leading Republicans have so far failed to acknowledge Democrat Biden’s victory. Trump criticizes election fraud and sues in several states.

Trump has not provided any evidence of his fraud allegations. Election observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe had found no irregularities in the US elections. The head of the OSCE mission, Michael Georg Link, had described Trump’s allegations of manipulation as “baseless”.

Biden was declared the winner on Saturday based on surveys and predictions from the US media. The American president is not directly elected by the people, but by the electorate in the states. The winner needs a minimum of 270 of the 538 voters. States must certify the final results of the election by December 8 and report them to Washington. Voters will vote on December 14. (AFP)