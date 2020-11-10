Home manufacturers: how can a vaccine be distributed quickly and fairly worldwide? – Politics

The whole world is waiting for a vaccine against Covid-19. Many manufacturers are at home in the field of development. The German-American pharmaceutical alliance of Biontech and Pfizer announced on Monday that their vaccine had achieved a 90 percent effectiveness in clinical studies.

If approved, up to 50 million vaccine doses could be produced worldwide this year and up to 1.3 billion doses next year. Its global use poses enormous challenges for governments, pharmaceutical manufacturers and logistics companies.

How many doses of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine does Germany receive?

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) expects the companies Biontech and Pfizer to provide 100 million doses of corona vaccines to Germany in a first phase. The federal health minister said this in Berlin on Tuesday. Moments later, the European Commission announced that the contract negotiations with the German-American pharmaceutical alliance had been successfully concluded.

The EU will “soon have a contractual framework for the initial purchase of 200 million cans – plus an option to purchase an additional 100 million cans – on behalf of all EU Member States,” Brussels said. Delivered “once a vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective against Covid-19”.

Pfizer and Mainz-based company Biontech announced on Monday that they would soon be applying for approval for the vaccine they had jointly developed.

Ugur Sahin, CEO of Biontech, stands in his company’s laboratory Photo: Dominik Pietsch / Biontech / dpa

The European Commission only negotiates the delivery obligations with the respective pharmaceutical companies, but does not act as purchaser of the vaccination doses: each individual state is then responsible for these specific contracts. Doses are distributed in the EU according to the population share of the respective Member State – Germany would therefore be entitled to a maximum of every fifth vaccination dose for each delivery.

The 100 million vaccine doses Spahn spoke of yesterday are far more than what the Federal Republic of Germany would be entitled to based on the population share of 300 million. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said on request yesterday that Germany had secured itself with the € 375 million research funding paid to Biontech. In parallel with this support, Biontech and the European Investment Bank agreed in June to lend up to EUR 100 million for the vaccine program.

With which other vaccine developers does the EU have contracts?

The commission already had contracts with the corona vaccine coalition of French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and British company GlaxoSmithKline; also with AstraZeneca, which is also based in the UK. Negotiations with US-American Johnson & Johnson have “basically been concluded,” Spahn said yesterday.

From these three contracts, EU Member States have the right to purchase a total of 800 million vaccine doses, with the option of an additional 300 million. Since it is believed that two doses of vaccine per person would be required, all EU citizens can be vaccinated with this amount.

According to the current state of affairs, the European Commission is still in exploratory talks with the German manufacturer Curevac, in which the federal government has a 23 percent stake, initially approximately 225 million vaccine doses. Since August, explorations have also been carried out with the American company Moderna, which is also researching a corona vaccine based on mRNA: more than 80 million doses for the EU countries.

What political, scientific or legal risks are there?

It remains a calculation with many unknowns. First, it is not clear whether, and if so, how many manufacturers will be successful in the development of vaccines. Second, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are based outside the EU, while Great Britain is leaving the Union at the turn of the year.

However, it is far from certain that the Americans and British will be ready to export vaccines abroad as soon as production has started: the upcoming US President Joe Biden, as well as the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are under enormous pressure. to combat the catastrophic pandemic in their country as quickly and aggressively as possible. International vaccine solidarity could suffer as a result.

The contract with Biontech and Pfizer is therefore of great importance for the EU and especially for the German Minister of Health Jens Spahn because of the higher security of supply. “We couldn’t explain it,” Spahn said Tuesday, when a vaccine has been developed and produced in Germany, but hasn’t been vaccinated here.

The distribution also takes into account the situation in the neighboring countries of the EU, which are not interesting as a sales market for pharmaceutical companies and therefore have little chance of (provisional) contracts: With these regions, especially in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, there are intensive exchanges that increase the risk of spreading infectious diseases. The EU would do well to make vaccination doses available to these countries. Some contracts already contain associated donation clauses.

Which other manufacturers are close to goal in vaccine development?

Neither the US nor the European drug authorities have approved a vaccine against Covid-19 so far. The World Health Organization lists ten vaccines that are being tested in the final phase on a large group of subjects compared to an ineffective placebo. The effectiveness of the vaccine is measured by the number of sick people in the vaccinated and placebo group.

The RNA vaccine jointly developed by Biontech and Pfizer is 90 percent effective, interim results reported Monday show. This is good news for other vaccines currently undergoing clinical testing that present the same part of the virus, the spike protein, to the immune system. The viruses thus dock on human cells and start reproducing. Most new vaccines are designed to stimulate the production of antibodies against this protein. Biontech and Pfizer show that it can work.

In July, the American biotech company Moderna started phase 3 studies of its RNA vaccine, which also targets the spike protein. The results of Moderna are pending.

Three Phase 3 clinical studies are testing vaccines developed in China from defused coronaviruses. The study of the drug from manufacturer Sinovac in Brazil was suspended by health authorities yesterday due to serious side effects in one participant.

Five other developers are using adenoviruses as themselves harmless carriers to present Sars-CoV-2 traits to the immune system of vaccinated individuals. AstraZeneca and the British Oxford University had to suspend their studies for a month and a half due to a death in the test group. It has been continued since the end of October. The vaccine consists of an adenovirus that introduces some of the viral genetic material into the cells of the vaccinated person. Again, the genetic material in the form of RNA and not the proteins of the virus is used for immunization.

How does vaccine distribution work worldwide?

The biggest challenge in distribution will be that RNA vaccines such as those from Biontech and Pfizer will have to be shipped at minus 70 degrees Celsius and then stored in the refrigerator for only a few days.

Lufthansa Cargo has set up a task force and is expanding the cooling capacity of its cargo aircraft and warehouses. UPS is working on delivery schedules with all promising vaccine manufacturers. FedEx CEO Fred Smith points out that his company has 90 logistics centers around the world that can cool vaccines.

In Germany, Deutsche Post believes it is well equipped to distribute a vaccine. The group is ready for distribution and is in talks with pharmaceutical companies and governments, says CEO Frank Appel. The post can also transport vaccines that need to be extremely refrigerated. “The distribution will not fail because of the logistics,” said Appel. The Group’s contract logistics division operates more than 180 locations around the world tailored to the needs of the pharmaceutical industry, where sensitive medical products can be stored and packaged in different temperature zones.