Mac M1 does not support eGPUs

Apple’s three Mac M1s announced tonight (MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini) don’t support eGPUs. Apple states this on its website when we look at the accessories available page.

For example, if we go to the MacBook Air M1 or MacBook Pro M1 side, the Blackmagic eGPU and Blackmagic eGPU Pro options are missing. They’re there if you choose a MacBook Pro with an Intel processor, for example.

Page for MacBook Pro M1

Page for Intel MacBook Pro

EGPUs are particularly interesting for MacBooks. These external graphics cards give you more resources on a portable Mac. An eGPU connects via the Thunderbolt port. Newer Mac M1s have these ports, but Apple doesn’t provide support for eGPUs.

Is it a temporary block? Apple can communicate on this topic and add eGPU support to M1 Macs with a macOS update. In any case, the manufacturer does not say anything on the subject tonight.

As a reminder, the M1 Macs are changing their infrastructure at the processor level. Like iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch, Apple is switching to ARM. Apple’s home chip for Macs is called M1.