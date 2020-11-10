Pfizer announces 90% effectiveness of its vaccine against Covid-19

This is the very good news of the week that has turned prices on the world’s stock exchanges upside down and could get us out of the more than delicate health and economic situation we are going through. Obviously, this is the November 7, 2020 pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s announcement of the discovery of a vaccine against the coronavirus with greater than 90% efficiency. Let’s try to understand what this means.

A very promising vaccine candidate

To develop a vaccine, you need to go through three main stages of experimentation. So far, 11 candidates have reached this final stage, the famous phase 3. The idea is to check that the substance is safe for humans. Pfizer Laboratories’ vaccine candidate has been tested on 40,000 people and is 90% effective. It was almost unexpected.

In the land of Uncle Sam, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) validates the effectiveness of a vaccine from an effectiveness of 50%. While that is not the end result, this candidate holds great promise. Anthony Fauci, Director of the American Health Institutes: “A vaccine with an effectiveness of 50% to 60% could change everything in the current situation to control the global pandemic we are going through. 90% efficiency was unexpected ”.

Many vaccines on the market for other diseases are less effective than this one. Most of them rotate between 80% and 90%. Worse still, the flu vaccine only protects 40% to 60% of the population. This is very small compared to this future vaccine. Also note that this is the first time a drug company has increased a percentage of effectiveness for the vaccine against Covid-19 after reaching Phase 3.

It is designed from a biotechnology

This vaccine has another special feature: it was developed from a biotechnology that has never been used in an approved vaccine before. This is the messenger RNA technique. Specifically, this technique consists of inserting genetic material into human cells. While not very comforting, it is the reality of the design of this vaccine. The vaccine injects a code that contains instructions on how to make a protein similar to that found in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This creates an immune response. The magic of medicine.

Everyone agrees that we obviously need to be careful. While this news feels good, it is not the bottom line. In particular, some important information is missing to understand the extent to which this vaccine could be used. Researchers in Pfizer labs in particular need to publish more information about the alleged absence of side effects. This is especially important in order to be able to commercialize the vaccine.

The company behind this vaccine candidate is aware of this and states, “We cannot obtain urgent approval for use from the FDA based solely on these efficacy results. We need more data on safety and continue to collect this data as part of our clinical study. “