The Neobank Vivid Money arrives in France

Berlin-based Neobank Vivid Money, discovered by Usine Digitale on November 5th, finally announced the launch of its banking offering in France on November 9th, 2020 before tackling other markets in Europe. This state-of-the-art online bank offers banking and securities services, with a cashback program as a type of saving at the fore.

Vivid Money has an IBAN that is assigned to a virtual card. You can add up to 15 sub-accounts in all possible currencies. It works well with Apple Pay and Google Pay too. The German Neobank, which includes the usual payment and savings functions, also relies on blocking questionable transactions in real time.

In the same category

For Bruno Le Maire the GAFA are “the opponents of the states”.

The company was founded in 2019 by Artem Yamanov and Alexander Emeshev and “will be launched in other European markets”, as the German fintech assures. With Vivid Money, which has been marketed in Germany since June 2020, you can combine a checking account with a credit card that can be remotely controlled via the mobile application with or without an internet connection.

Cashback on purchases in Europe

The French can therefore benefit from the cashback program offered in the application. In fact, Vivid Money offers 0.10% cashback on purchases made in the European Economic Area. Every two weeks, customers with the most expenses receive a cashback of up to 10% refund.

The money received can then be invested in listed companies like Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, etc. In other words, instead of letting savings sleep, the money was used to buy stocks that will go up in value … or not.

Attract the European market

There are two formulas available: an initial free offer and a premium offer for € 9.90, of which the first three months are free. Neobank offers coverage of up to 100,000 euros and is trying more than ever to attract Europeans who are less and less satisfied with traditional banking applications.

Vivid Money aims to add new features like placement and parallel trading. The $ 17.6 million round of funding, which was completed on November 5th, is intended to help drive the conquest of Europe. An already very competitive market with neobanks like N26, Revolut, Anytime, Orange Bank and many others.