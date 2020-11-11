Carnival Canceled: A Pandemic Policy Collateral Benefit

The best part of a long walk through a luxury department store is the moment at the end when the inner voice says, Oh, how wonderful it is, what people don’t need!

This Wednesday, November 11, the carnival is said to have started, with handmade speeches, crafts, the junkies, wet and cheerful parades, lots of alcohol, hugs from strangers and funny “cheers of the conviviality” chants.

During the carnival in Cologne alone, 330 tons of candy, 700,000 chocolate bars and 220,000 boxes of chocolates rattle from the moving trucks. But this year nothing comes of it, because of Corona. “This time there will be no swinging, this time there will be no dancing, please all stay at home”, says Mayor Henriette Reker. From a North German perspective, this is kind of a collateral benefit of the pandemic.

What else are you supposed to do without this Wednesday? There is the musical “Tarzan” in the city theater of Minden, in which “imaginative costumes and atmospheric lighting effects should have transported the audience to a colorful jungle world”.

Or the magic show of the “Ehrlich Brothers” from East Westphalia-Lippe in the Wunderino-Arena in Kiel. Now no railroad tracks are deformed on stage with bare hands and the magicians won’t grow trees, not even fruit, in seconds.

The afternoon of play in Geislingen – also canceled

The “Open Meditation” in the Buddha House in Munich and the men’s group in the Christ Church in Neunkirchen were also canceled. The cozy skating evening in “Friesland Bowling” in the East Frisian town of Heidmühle and the afternoon of play in the city library of Geislingen under the motto: “Daddy, gambling, gaming – whatever you call it – is super fun.”

At the Seidlhof seminary in Graefelfing in Upper Bavaria, a lecture was planned by Alina Twerski and Michaela Moosner from the Renaturation Ecology Chair at the Technical University of Munich on the subject of “wild herbs”. That also fails.

The world may get a little poorer without carnivals, fun skating nights and Tarzan musicals.

But what really hurts is the silence on Wednesday evenings, when there are no crowds of children with colorful lanterns and eyes shining through dark streets and singing St. Martin’s songs. If no fires are lit for churches and no mulled wine or roast whole is going around. The annoying thing about Corona is – apart from the disease and its consequences – the miserable flattening.